In recognition of International Education Week, November 15-19, Penn State Berks will host a series of events designed to build bridges across the many different cultures represented at the college. Events will be hosted by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and the Global Studies baccalaureate program. International Education Week is a joint venture between the U.S. Departments of State and Education to celebrate the benefits of international education around the world.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO