Automation-as-a-Service Market- Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Kofax, UiPath, Automation Anywhere

bostonnews.net
 6 days ago

HTF MI Published Latest COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for COVID-19 Outbreak- Automation-as-a-Service Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand,...

www.bostonnews.net

oilandgas360.com

Halliburton releases DS365.ai intelligent automation service

HOUSTON – Halliburton Company released DS365.ai cloud service to help customers accelerate their digital transformation with intelligent automation. DS365.ai delivers industry specific artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to enhance productivity, operational efficiency, and increase asset value. DS365.ai runs on the OSDU™ Data Platform and uses the interoperable...
BUSINESS
Bolivar Commercial

Home Automation Market 2021 Observational Studies by Top Companies & Forecast by 2029

With technological advancements in several developing countries across the globe, home automation solutions are evolving continuously. Modern day home automation solutions utilize high end digital technology for providing better performance and efficiency. Home automation systems refer to all such systems, whether used as a single application or as integrated solutions that are used to automate processes. They are electricity powered and are manually controlled (such as turning on the AC, dimming lights, managing entrance gate and cameras, operating smart appliances in a house, and so on.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

United States Substation Automation Market to lead in the world's largest market

Manufacturers in the substation automation market are pushing for sustainability initiatives with increased investments towards wind and solar power grids. Future Market Insights, Dubai: The global substation automation market is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of approximately 5.5% CAGR in the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Extensive power production and distribution applications in a wide range of industries including electrical, electronics, and mining are key contributors to market growth. Also, rising government investments towards upgrades and retrofitting of older substation facilities for improved operational efficiency will contribute to long term growth.
INDUSTRY
helpnetsecurity.com

Rockwell Automation announces investments to enhance its incident response services

Rockwell Automation announced new investments to enhance its information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity offering, better equipping customers with the protection they need in today’s perilous environment. These initiatives include strategic partnerships with Dragos, Inc. and CrowdStrike, as well as the establishment of a new Cybersecurity Operations Center...
BUSINESS
Bolivar Commercial

Bill of Materials Software Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | OpenBOM, Oracle, OSAS

Bill of Materials Software Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports JC Market Research. Its latest research report, titled [Global Bill of Materials Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Bill of Materials Software market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Introducing AMP43, An Investor-Targeted Automation-Focused & Machine Learning Service

Toronto-made curated digital service helps IPO-Ready Brands and New Stocks Grow their Shareholder Base. Marketing technology firm NAV43 announced the launch of AMP43, its visionary new Service that uses machine learning to curate an audience of potential investors. Aimed primarily at IPO-ready brands and newly-launched stocks looking to grow their shareholder base, AMP43 boosts the voices of key experts and media figures to bridge the gap between them and the right investment opportunity.
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

Privileged Access Management Software Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | AWS, CyberArk, BeyondTrust, HashiCorp

Latest released Global Privileged Access Management Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Alfalfa Hay Market Report, Demand, Growth, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Alfalfa Hay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Alfalfa Hay Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Alfalfa hay refers to animal fodder obtained from the alfalfa plant. It is widely used to feed livestock as it is rich in protein, energy, minerals, vitamins, calcium and fiber. It has a higher nutrient content than grass hay and is widely available in the form of pellets, cubes and bales. Nowadays, alfalfa hay also finds applications in manufacturing animal nutritional supplements to promote proper growth and boost the immune system.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Banking Analytics Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | SAP, IBM, PeerIQ

The latest research on "Global Banking Analytics Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Banking Automation Roboadvisors Market May Set New Growth Story | Automation Anywhere, UiPath, Hexanika, Accelirate, Antworks

Worldwide Banking Automation Roboadvisors Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Banking Automation Roboadvisors Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM, KEBA, Virtus Flow, UiPath, Hexanika, Accelirate, Antworks, Automation Anywhere, Saphyre, Blue Prism, FutureAdvisor & Ikarus Process Automation.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Lucrative Avenues in Asia Pacific to impart Substantial Growth Impetus to Color Cosmetics Market- States Fact.MR

The Facial Makeup Products market rides on the back of several macro-trends in the overall beauty industry. The distinct demand trajectories for spray color cosmetics has been witnessing several spikes over the past few years driven by changing fashion and fads. These changes have been increasingly being driven by consumers who are looking for newer and more effective formulations in skincare and anti-aging products. The growing inclination toward Powder Cosmetics based on natural and organic ingredients has unlocked promising prospects in the market. Strategies on capitalizing on these avenues have led to notable product innovations in gel color cosmetics, especially in developing and developed regions. Market players are also leveraging the potential of online commerce to introduce new products and tap into emerging markets for Lips Products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bostonnews.net

Smart Electric Drive Market Projected to Grow $4,245 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 35.9%.

The report "Smart Electric Drive Market by Vehicle Type (PC, CV, 2W), EV Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV), Component (Power Electronics, E-Brake Booster, Inverter, Motor, Battery), Application (E-Axle, Wheel Drive), Drive (FWD, RWD, AWD), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The global smart electric drive market size is projected to grow from USD 915 million in 2021 to USD 4,245 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 35.9%.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market Report to be Driven by Defence Budgets in Emerging Economies in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, system, component, application, distribution channel, and region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bostonnews.net

Global Refrigerated Transport Market Size will grow with a CAGR of 6.00% from 2020 to 2027

Refrigerated transport is a method for shipping temperature-sensitive products in a temperature-controlled environment. The vehicle conveying the products has a built-in refrigeration system, a Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU), and an insulated body that keeps the food at a set temperature. The set temperatures range from fresh vegetables to +8°C to ice cream at -25°C and range in size from panel vans to 44-tonne trailers. Globally, there are millions of refrigerated vehicles operating. As per Renub Research latest report, the Global Refrigerated Transport Market will be US$ 25.43 Billion by the end of 2027.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases Will Continue to Boost Demand for Lasers & Lithotripsy Devices In The Healthcare Industry

Activated Carbon Filter Air Purifier Market size is done based on a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental modelling approaches such as patient-level data or disease epidemiology for any key indications , number of procedures and install base analysis for any equipment to obtain precise market estimations for the base year as well as in historic data analysis.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size will grow with a CAGR of 7.62% from 2020 to 2027

Globally, micronutrients are vital for plant growth and are required in smaller amounts than those of the primary nutrients; nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. The major micronutrients existing in the global market include boron (B), copper (Cu), iron (Fe), manganese (Mn), molybdenum (Mo) and zinc (Zn), and chloride (Cl), while chloride is a micronutrient whose deficiencies rarely occur in nature. Therefore, discussions on supplying micronutrient fertilizers are confined to the other six micronutrients. Addition, Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market will reach US$ 10.7 Billion by 2027.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Personal Care & Cosmetic Products Is Anticipated To Play Major Role In Driving Demand For Solid Sericin Market - Scrutinized in the New Fact.MR Analysis

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials. The report offers actionable...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Wheels & Axles for Railways Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Wheels & Axles for Railways Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Wheels & Axles for Railways market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Wheels & Axles for Railways industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
TRAFFIC
bostonnews.net

Pain Management Devices Market worth $3.3 billion by 2026 - Industry-Specific Challenges, Emerging Trends and Key Factors Impacting Growth

According to the new market research report "Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neurostimulation, SCS, TENS, RF Ablation, Infusion Pumps), Application (Neuropathy, Cancer, Facial, MSK, Migraine), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription-based) & Region (NA, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pain Management Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global Virtual Fitting Room Market to be driven by demand from growing number of smartphone users in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Virtual Fitting Room Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global virtual fitting room market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS

