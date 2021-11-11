AD Server Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

According to a new market research report "eGRC Market with COVID-19 by Offering (Software and Services), Software (Usage and Type), Type (Policy Management, Compliance Management, Audit Management, and Risk Management), Business Function, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The global eGRC market size is projected to grow from USD 36.1 billion in 2021 to USD 60.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the market growth include the growing need to meet stringent compliance mandates and get a holistic view of policy, risk & compliance data, and increasing data & security breaches. These factors lead to the growing need for precise eGRC solutions, which support organizations to effectively manage Governance Compliance Risk (GRC) programs for driving the growth of the eGRC industry.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO