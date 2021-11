The Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow has entered its final days after almost two weeks of frantic negotiations that have seen delegates representing 197 countries racing to agree terms on cutting greenhouse gas emissions in order to keep the forecast global temperature rise down to 1.5C from pre-industrial levels by the century’s end.The mantra “1.5 to stay alive” has spread like wildfire among the tens of thousands of activists and campaigners who have descended on the Scottish city in the hope of pressuring world leaders into committing to bringing fossil fuel pollution down to net zero by 2050.While a number...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO