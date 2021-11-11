Global Doors Market to be driven by the increasing preference for wooden doors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Alfalfa Hay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Alfalfa Hay Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Alfalfa hay refers to animal fodder obtained from the alfalfa plant. It is widely used to feed livestock as it is rich in protein, energy, minerals, vitamins, calcium and fiber. It has a higher nutrient content than grass hay and is widely available in the form of pellets, cubes and bales. Nowadays, alfalfa hay also finds applications in manufacturing animal nutritional supplements to promote proper growth and boost the immune system.

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO