I hope that you are having a great week so far. I wanted to reach out to discuss an interesting piece of news that was just announced in Lisbon. At Solana’s tentpole conference Breakpoint, Reddit co-founder and head of venture fund Seven Seven Six Alexis Ohanian announced a joint $100 million initiative with Solana Ventures to promote Web 3.0 on the platform. This is his first investment of this type and first outlay into the Solana ecosystem. Additionally, the timing could not have been better, as SOL reached an ATH earlier this week above $260.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO