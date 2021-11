A group of 23 governors plus the mayor of the District of Columbia led by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis have signed a letter to Congress supporting the SAFE Banking Act to open up the banking system to cannabis companies. "Medical and recreational cannabis sales in the U.S. were estimated to total $17.5 billion last year, but because of antiquated federal banking regulations, almost all cannabis transactions are cash-based," said the Tuesday dated letter, which was addressed to the leaders in both the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. "Not only are cash-only businesses targets for crime, cannabis businesses are...

