Organon (OGN) Acquires Forendo Pharma from Karolinska Development for Up to $945M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced that it is expanding its pipeline by entering into a collaboration and license option agreement with COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc. (“COUR”), a biotechnology company developing novel immune-modifying nanoparticles to treat autoimmune diseases. This agreement gives Ironwood an option to acquire an exclusive license to develop and commercialize, in the U.S., COUR’s investigational therapy CNP-104 (the “License”), which if successful, could transform the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis – otherwise known as PBC - a rare autoimmune disease targeting the liver that affects an estimated 133,000 people in the U.S. Currently there is no cure, and medical care is focused on disease management. PBC can lead to irreversible damage and scarring of the liver tissue, ultimately requiring liver transplant.
