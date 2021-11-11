CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Organon (OGN) Acquires Forendo Pharma from Karolinska Development for Up to $945M

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the global pharmaceutical company Organon (NYSE: OGN) is acquiring its portfolio company Forendo Pharma. Forendo Pharma's shareholders will receive an initial...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

