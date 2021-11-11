Organon (OGN) Acquires Forendo Pharma from Karolinska Development for Up to $945M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with BVF Partners L.P. (BVF) and RA Capital Management (RA) to raise gross proceeds of $65 million. In addition, Concert will have the potential to receive an additional $103 million upon the full exercise of warrants being issued in connection with the agreement. Closing of the financing is expected on or about November 5, 2021. With the $65 million raised in this financing, Concert now expects to be able to fund its operations into the fourth quarter of 2022. If the warrants being issued in connection with this financing are fully exercised, Concert expects to be funded beyond the anticipated submission of its New Drug Application for CTP-543, which is expected in early 2023.

