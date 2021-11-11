Scott Williams: Scarlets centre released from Wales squad

Wales full-back Liam Williams says there must be no repeat of the pitch-invasion scenes that marred Autumn Nations Series games against New Zealand and South Africa A man briefly stood alongside All Blacks team members ahead of the New Zealand national anthem before he was led away, then a spectator was banned from the Principality Stadium for life after running onto the pitch as Wales attacked midway through the second half of last Saturday’s Springboks encounter.Williams had the ball inside South Africa’s 22 when the spectator ran on, before he was wrestled to the ground by stewards and led away.It...

