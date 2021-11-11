CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scott Williams: Scarlets centre released from Wales squad

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlets centre Scott Williams has been released from the Wales squad. Williams was called into the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid in Wales: Minister rejects 'free-for-all' booster walk-in centres

Wales' health minister has accused the English NHS of operating a "free-for-all" for boosters by operating walk-in centres. Eluned Morgan has defended Wales' performance on booster jabs, amid criticism from the Conservatives. The Tories said "numerous" health boards had not contacted people who are eligible. But Ms Morgan said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Liam Williams and Ellis Jenkins set to be fit for Wales against South Africa

Wales look set to have Liam Williams and Ellis Jenkins in the selection mix for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against South Africa.And the Six Nations champions are expecting definitive fitness updates later on Tuesday surrounding skipper Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Ross Moriarty.Both players suffered shoulder injuries and went off during the first-half of Wales’ 54-16 loss to New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday.They subsequently underwent scans, with Wales head coach Wayne Pivac delivering a positive immediate post-match assessment of Jones, although the prospects for Moriarty appeared less promising.Jones hurt the same shoulder that threatened to sideline him from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Scarlets#Cardiff#Rejoined
The Independent

Scotland beat Denmark to improve hopes of qualifying for World Cup

Scotland concluded their 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F campaign with a magnificent 2-0 win over runaway section winners Denmark to clinch their place as play-off seeds.Defender John Souttar, a late call-up and playing for the first time since he was sent off against Israel three years ago, raised the roof at Hampden Park with a headed opener in the 35th minute for his first international goal.The tension was racked up after the break but the tenacious Scots already assured of second place, held the Danes at bay before striker Che Adams scored a late second to ensure Steve...
SPORTS
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale says trio’s England recognition shows strides Arsenal are making

Aaron Ramsdale believes the fact three Arsenal players started England’s 10-0 thrashing of San Marino is proof of the upturn in fortunes at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners goalkeeper was handed his England debut on a record-breaking night in San Marino as Gareth Southgate’s men secured their place at the 2022 World Cup in style.Harry Kane scored four goals in 15 first-half minutes with Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and a Filippo Fabbri own goal adding to the impressive tally.There was also a first England goal for Emile Smith Rowe his recent fine form at Arsenal rewarded with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

World Cup qualifiers: Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango out of Wales squad

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango have withdrawn from the Wales squad for their upcoming World Cup...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Rhys Patchell: Wales and Scarlets fly-half returns after year out

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell will return to action for the first time in more than a year when he plays for a Scarlets development side against Dragons A in Newport on Friday. Patchell, 28, last played as a replacement for Wales in the rearranged Six Nations game against Scotland in October 2020 in Llanelli.
RUGBY
rugbyworld.com

Who is Johnny Williams: Ten things you should know about the Wales centre

Who is Johnny Williams: Ten things you should know about the Wales centre. Find out more about Scarlets and Wales centre Johnny Williams, who made his Test debut in 2020. 1. Johnny Williams was born on 18 October 1996 in Weston-Super-Mare, England. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.9m) and weighs 16st 7lb (105kg).
RUGBY
Tribal Football

​Brighton striker Connolly omitted from Ireland squad

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly has been left out of the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. The Irish are taking on Portugal and Luxembourg during the upcoming international break. However, Connolly will not be with the team for those games. Brighton's Jayson Molumby, who is on...
SOCCER
The Independent

Liam Williams calls for end to pitch invasions at Wales matches

Wales full-back Liam Williams says there must be no repeat of the pitch-invasion scenes that marred Autumn Nations Series games against New Zealand and South Africa A man briefly stood alongside All Blacks team members ahead of the New Zealand national anthem before he was led away, then a spectator was banned from the Principality Stadium for life after running onto the pitch as Wales attacked midway through the second half of last Saturday’s Springboks encounter.Williams had the ball inside South Africa’s 22 when the spectator ran on, before he was wrestled to the ground by stewards and led away.It...
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Wales World Cup 2022 squad: Rob Page names his final qualification squad

Should they qualify, the Wales World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Rob Page takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers. Neither Gareth Bale nor Aaron Ramsey are enjoying particularly good seasons at club...
FIFA
BBC

Wales' Liam Williams says pitch invaders are 'unacceptable'

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales. Wales full-back Liam Williams says it is unacceptable for intruders to go onto the Principality Stadium pitch and...
WORLD
The Independent

Steve Clarke says John Souttar comeback ‘the story’ of Scotland win over Denmark

Steve Clarke claimed comeback goal hero John Souttar was the story of Scotland’s thrilling 2-0 win over Denmark which secured home advantage in the first World Cup qualifying play-off game in March.The Hearts defender had suffered injury problems including a relapse of an Achilles issue since winning his first three caps in 2018 and he was a late call-up to the squad for the final Group F game against the Danes, the runaway winners of the section.Scotland were already assured of second place and a play-off spot but on a remarkable night at Hampden Park, Souttar headed the home side...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales duo Will Rowlands and WillGriff John ‘unlikely’ to be fit for Australia

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys says it is “unlikely” that forwards Will Rowlands and WillGriff John will be fit for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia.Lock Rowlands and prop John suffered head injuries during Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji in Cardiff last weekend.John’s fellow prop Tomas Francis meanwhile, is following return-to-play protocols after being concussed in training last week.And wing Josh Adams who was withdrawn from the starting line-up just before kick-off against Fiji due to a calf muscle issue, is also being monitored.Humphreys said: “Regarding the two head injury assessments (Rowlands and John), they are following...
RUGBY
newschain

Paul Bodin: Rabbi Matondo declined offer to join Wales U21s squad

Rabbi Matondo has turned down the chance to reintegrate himself into the Wales set-up with Paul Bodin saying the winger declined the offer to join his Under-21s squad. Matondo has won eight senior caps but has not been involved for Wales since being thrown out of Robert Page’s squad in March for breaching Covid-19 protocols.
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Bale ruled out of Wales squad for World Cup qualifier against Belgium

Gareth Bale has been ruled out of Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium.Bale won his 100th cap in the 5-1 victory over Belarus on Saturday after two months out with a hamstring injury but came off after 45 minutes.Wales boss Robert Page had said that Real Madrid forward Bale would not start in Cardiff on Tuesday but may feature from the bench.But Bale has been omitted from the 23-man matchday squad that Wales have submitted to Uefa.“He is going to be stiff,” Page said of Bale on Monday. “He has not played for a couple of months and to throw...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy