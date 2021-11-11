Scott Williams: Scarlets centre released from Wales squad

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys says it is “unlikely” that forwards Will Rowlands and WillGriff John will be fit for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia.Lock Rowlands and prop John suffered head injuries during Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji in Cardiff last weekend.John’s fellow prop Tomas Francis meanwhile, is following return-to-play protocols after being concussed in training last week.And wing Josh Adams who was withdrawn from the starting line-up just before kick-off against Fiji due to a calf muscle issue, is also being monitored.Humphreys said: “Regarding the two head injury assessments (Rowlands and John), they are following...
