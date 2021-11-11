CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil hovers near $83 as strong dollar vies with inflation worry

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Oil prices were steady to a few cents lower on Thursday, as the market grappled with a stronger U.S. dollar along with concern over increasing U.S. inflation, and after OPEC cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to high prices. Brent crude futures were down 8 cents to...

www.streetinsider.com

investing.com

Dollar Near Multi-Month Highs; Sterling Gains on Inflation Surge

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher Wednesday, benefiting from the release of strong retail sales during the previous session, while sterling climbed after a hot inflation release pointed to a December Bank of England interest rate hike. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Dollar jumps after U.S. retail data fuels rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with the pound also climbing after inflation in Britain hit its highest for ten years. The dollar rose to its highest against the Japanese yen since March...
BUSINESS
News Channel 3-12

Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business A rise in global crude oil supply could put the brakes on surging gasoline prices that have hit record levels in parts of the United States and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest market report, global oil supplies jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day in October, with The post Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices muted as US dollar strength weighs

BENGALURU (Nov 17): Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday (Nov 17) but hovered around a recent low after a jump in US retail sales kept the dollar close to a 16-month high. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,854.39 (about RM7,743) per ounce by 0207 GMT, but the metal was still only about US$6 shy off its lowest level since last Friday hit in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.2% to US$1,857.10.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar pauses for breath, hovers below 16-month top

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak in Asian trade on Thursday, losing ground on the New Zealand dollar, after having fallen against the pound and yen overnight as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency's recent surge was starting to stall. Markets' assessment of global central...
CURRENCIES
Houston Chronicle

IEA says end of oil price rally in sight as output recovers

The tightness in global oil markets that propelled prices to a seven-year high is starting to ease as production recovers in the U.S. and elsewhere, the International Energy Agency said. Demand growth remains robust, but supply is catching up and changes in oil stockpiles seen in October suggest “the tide...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish slightly lower as IEA forecasts a rise in global output

U.S. oil futures finished with a slight loss on Tuesday, pressured as the International Energy Agency said it expects growth in crude-oil production to help ease tight global supplies. Prices had briefly traded higher after U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he does not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gasoline prices, according to a report from Reuters. That eased expectations over a potential release of oil from the reserve, for now, analysts said. December West Texas Intermediate oil shed 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Inflation is not worrying investors – Should it?

Inflation, inflation everywhere – CPI in the US the highest in 30 years, in Japan the most in 40 years. Producer price inflation is also soaring across the board – last week’s Chinese PPI shot up to a 26-year high. Friday saw yet more evidence as German wholesale prices also jumped. In October German wholesale selling prices rose by 15.2% year-over-year. This was the highest annual rate of change since March 1974 after the first oil crisis. It also marks a steep acceleration in recent months as in September and in August the annual rates of change had been +13.2% and +12.3%, respectively. University of Michigan one year ahead consumer inflation expectations rose again to 4.9% from 4.8%. Meanwhile, the consumer sentiment figure dropped to a 10-year low – worse even than at the peak of the market panic a year and a half ago. On Friday the US 10 year break-even inflation rate rose to 2.76%, its highest since 2006. Real yields meanwhile sank to record lows.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar dominates as inflation heats up

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Surging inflation and expectations of a potentially more hawkish Federal Reserve are accelerating a rally in the U.S. dollar, buoying the currency to a near 16-month high against its peers and putting it on pace for its biggest annual gain in six years. On Monday the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Oil settles mixed on tight inventories, demand worries

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, as prospects of tight inventories worldwide were offset by forecasts of a production increase in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

