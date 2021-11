News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp.(TSXV: MEK)(OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek)is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond drilling on the Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Gold Camp, Ontario. This drill program will further evaluate the on-strike extent of Main Zone and B Zone mineralization above the 455 level. Deeper holes are also planned to continue to systematically further define gold mineralization below the lower most level of the mine (455 level) and further extend Main Zone below the recently completed phase 2 drilling, which produced the deepest known intercept to date (See News Release August 18, 2021) at the Dona Lake deposit.

