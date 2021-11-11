CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Enters Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Lenzilumab in Acute Graft Versus Host Disease

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm' with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, today announced it plans to support a Phase 2/3 study to evaluate lenzilumab...

www.streetinsider.com

investorsobserver.com

Moderna (MRNA) Posts Positive AstraZeneca-Led mRNA Therapeutic Study Results for Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Surgery

Moderna (MRNA) has just announced positive results from an AstraZeneca-led Phase 2 study assessing the use of an mRNA therapeutic that "encodes for vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A) (AZD8601) in patients who are undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting." As of 11:12 am EST today, MRNA shares had increased 0.03% in price.
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Enters Sponsored Research Agreement to Further Develop mRNA Cancer Therapeutic HT-KIT

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has signed a Sponsored Research Agreement with North Carolina State University ("NC State") to support the continued research and development of HT-KIT, a novel therapeutic for the treatment mast cell cancers.
Amarin Corp. (AMRN) Reports Overview of Latest Clinical Research Evaluating VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA and Eicosapentaenoic Acid Presented at AHA

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) today reported an overview of new data relating to VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021, which took place virtually from November 13-15, 2021.
targetedonc.com

Behind the FDA Approval: Belumosudil for Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Corey S. Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC, discussed the impact belumosudil has made on the chronic GVHD space. Belumosudil (Rezurock) was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) after 2 prior lines of systemic therapy in July of 2021. Since its approval, belumosudil has joined ibrutinib (Imbruvica) as the only 2 options available for this patient population.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Presents Additional Clinical Data on Investigational ARO-AAT Treatment at AASLD Liver Meeting

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced additional interim clinical data from the ongoing AROAAT2002 study, an open-label Phase 2 clinical study of ARO-AAT, also known as TAK-999, the company's second-generation investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being co-developed with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") as a treatment for the rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). The data were presented in a late-breaking poster at The Liver Meeting, the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD), taking place November 12-15, 2021.
Ocugen (OCGN) Announces Submission of IND with U.S. FDA to Initiate Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Gene Therapy Candidate OCU400 to Treat Inherited Retinal Degeneration

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19, announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OCU400 (AAV-NR2E3), a modifier gene therapy candidate for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa resulting from genetic mutations found in NR2E3 and RHO.
Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Reports Significant Clinical Progress for UltraCAR-T and AdenoVerse Therapies

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, announced a topline summary of the presentations planned for today's 2021 R&D Day virtual event, which begins at 11:00 AM ET. Participants may register and access the live webcast through Precigen's investor relations website in the Events & Presentations section.
AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for AVR-RD-05

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to AVR-RD-05, its lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPSII), or Hunter syndrome, a rare and seriously debilitating lysosomal disorder that primarily affects young boys.
onclive.com

Prophylactic Strategies in Graft vs Host Disease Management

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: GVHD [graft versus host disease] prophylaxis is universal. The only time that we don’t do prophylaxis is when you have a transplant from identical twins, or when you are using the patient as their own donor, or autologous transplantation. Aside from those 2 scenarios, GVHD prophylaxis is absolutely required. It comes in 2 forms, either pharmacologic or via graft manipulation. Pharmacologic GVHD prophylaxis is far and away more common in North America. The standard of care in matched related and matched unrelated donor transplantation is the combination of a calcineurin inhibitor, such as tacrolimus or less commonly cyclosporine, in combination with methotrexate. This is the tried, tested, and true standard in North America, but there are some alternatives that can be considered. The use of post-transplantation cyclophosphamide, which is used predominantly in haploidentical transplantation, has now been adapted to matched transplantation. Although it does not appear to offer much in terms of advantage based on recent studies such as the PROGRESS II trial from the Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network. Then other agents added to tacrolimus and methotrexate can be considered. At our center we use sirolimus, particularly in our reduced-intensity transplants. There are a lot of other experimental approaches to preventing acute graft versus host disease.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Qynapse to Sponsor and Present New Data on QyPredict® at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD 2021)

BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, is pleased to sponsor the 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD) to be held from November 9-12, 2021, in Boston, MA. Qynapse will present new results on Qypredict®, its AI predictive technology designed to bring value to patient selection strategies and statistical analysis in Alzheimer's clinical trials.
onclive.com

An Overview of the Graft vs Host Disease Landscape

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: The most important part is really understanding what the diseases that we’re dealing with are. What is acute and chronic graft versus host disease [GVHD]? These are 2 distinct manifestations of alloimmunity caused by donor reactivity against the host in which it was transplanted. While the names imply temporality, acute being early or sudden, and chronic being later and long-standing, they actually refer to 2 very distinct clinical syndromes. Acute graft versus host disease does tend to happen earlier, usually within the first 100 to 180 days after transplant, and chronic GVHD tends to happen later, 4 to 6 months at the earliest usually. That being said, you can have late acute graft versus host disease, which occurs later, generally in the context of a taper of immune suppression, and chronic GVHD can happen earlier, as early as 70 to 90 days after transplant. We really define the 2 diseases by the clinical manifestations that they present with. So acute graft vs host disease is an inflammatory process involving 3 organs only; those are the skin, the gastrointestinal [GI] tract, and the liver. Whereas chronic graft versus host disease is a much more pleomorphic process involving numerous organ systems, but most commonly the skin, the mouth, the eye, the liver, the GI tract, the joints and muscles, and the fascia. It really is a much more diverse disease in terms of presentation. The names, as they are currently, do not accurately reflect the temporal nature of their relationship to transplant, but really reflect a historic vignette of how we used to call acute and chronic graft versus host disease.
ScienceAlert

Antibody Breakthrough in Mice Could Lead to a Vaccine For Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, impacting roughly 44 million people worldwide. In some nations, those numbers could triple in the next fifty years, and scientists are desperately trying to find ways to protect our aging populations. Now, a novel method for treatment has been shown to successfully immunize mice against animal models of AD. We still don't know if the approach can be used to vaccinate humans against the disease, but the results look promising compared to other attempts. The authors are now calling for commercial partners to help them take the research further. "While the science is currently...
Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Announces Multi-Year Collaboration with Tempus to Provide Kronos Bio With Access to Tempus’ Platform

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, and Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced a multi-year collaboration that provides Kronos Bio with access to Tempus' real-world genomic and transcriptomic data and data analytics tools.
financialbuzz.com

“The Buzz” Show: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) Phase 3 Clinical Study Fails

FinancialBuzz.com’s latest The Buzz Show: Featuring Our Corporate News Recap on “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Fell 73% After its INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study Failed to Meet its Primary Endpoint”. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) plummeted over 73% in premarket trading after the company’s INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study failed...
People

A Potential One-Dose Treatment to 'Functionally Cure' HIV Will Be Tested in Human Trials

A potential treatment for HIV that would "functionally cure" the virus will soon begin human trials. In September, the Food and Drug Administration granted Excision Biotherapeutics approval to start testing their HIV treatment, known as EBT-101, in volunteers with HIV. The technology, which was discovered at Temple University in Philadelphia, uses gene editing to cut out pieces of human DNA, which researchers hope will work on the HIV genome to stop it from mutating in the body.
uticaphoenix.net

A man hospitalized with mysterious seizures was diagnosed with a

Eating undercooked pork or being in unsanitary conditions can cause a parasitic infection of the pork tapeworm (Taenia solium). Ingested eggs hatch into larvae that travel through the bloodstream into the muscles or to the brainSTEVE GSCHMEISSNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images. A man suffering from seizures, disorientation, and “speaking gibberish” had...
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
