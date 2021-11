Is it just me, or was the entire spectacle of this year’s World Series simply not as exciting as it was back in the day?. Now, it was certainly big for Texas and Georgia, but did it seem to lack the air of excitement that it did to YOU when you were younger? Maybe it was the teams – the Braves and the tomahawk chop (a discussion we will save for another time) and the Astros only a few years removed from their cheating scandal and still viewed by many as unpunished cheaters. But in Texas, the ’Stros are kings, and in the South, the Braves are champions of the world with parades commencing as we speak.

BASEBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO