The Italy football team continued its win streak with a 44-13 win over Hamilton. The Italy Gladiators went into their bi-district game as district champions, undefeated in district, and 8-2 on the season. The Hamilton Bulldogs went into the playoff game 3-3 in district and 6-4 on the season. The Gladiator’s defense proved its toughness throughout the game by allowing only one offensive touchdown.

ITALY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO