It's no secret that social media is addictive. As per a Harvard University study, browsing online activates the same area of the brain that is stimulated while using an addictive substance. I know I've often found myself scrolling aimlessly through Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok whenever I'm bored. Of course, this is not healthy behavior. We also need to keep time for ourselves, off-screen and off socials, even if it can be hard to find the willpower by yourself. Instagram is planning a new feature called "Take a Break" to make it a little bit easier.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO