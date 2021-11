Is that free money I hear? Residents of North Carolina could receive a stimulus check this week. The check would arrive just in time for the holiday season. As a result of the Pandemic last year, there were a lot of stimulus checks. Fortunately, this year has also seen some stimulus bonuses. This week, $300 checks will be mailed to eligible families across the country, and one more payment will be made in December of 2021.

