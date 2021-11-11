Ball Arena Now Requires Proof Of Vax Or Negative Covid Test

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. More people have become eligible to get the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot in certain states, which means you may now be able to get the extra dose to further protect yourself. The booster dose is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and comes with guidelines for who is and isn't eligible. We'll walk you through who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO