CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ball Arena Now Requires Proof Of Vax Or Negative Covid Test

By A.J.
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're going to a Nuggets game or an Avalanche game, or any event going on at Ball Arena, as of now, you will need to show proof of your COVD vaccination or a negative test...

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vax#Cdc#Nuggets#Avalanche#Covd#Oxford Astrazeneca
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

New Moderna COVID vaccine booster eligibility rules: Who can get the third shot now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. More people have become eligible to get the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot in certain states, which means you may now be able to get the extra dose to further protect yourself. The booster dose is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and comes with guidelines for who is and isn't eligible. We'll walk you through who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Herald

Novavax coronavirus vaccine: When can I get it and how does it work?

Maryland-based biotech company Novavax could soon bring a new coronavirus vaccine into the market about a year after Americans first rolled up their sleeves. The following include reader questions about the vaccine along with a few others compiled by the Herald and/or Novavax. When can I get a Novavax coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Democratic Lawmakers Push Biden To Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test Results for Domestic Flights

Three dozen legislators are urging the federal government to demand confirmation of complete immunization or a negative coronavirus test to board domestic flights as the Christmas travel season approaches. Lawmakers are Urging To Have Additional Travel Restrictions. In a letter submitted to President Joe Biden, the new travel limitations would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

Ball Arena’s First Event With Vaccination And COVID Testing Rules In Place Goes Off With Few Issues

DENVER (CBS4) – The first night of new vaccination or testing rules at Ball Arena came off without delays as workers checked vaccine status and people sorted through their phones and wallets for records and IDs. “I think it keeps people safe,” said Denver Nuggets fan Sarah Meyer. (credit: CBS) The checking was in the hands of contractor Highline Medical Solutions. “We got a call asking if this service is provided and we said, we’ll make it work, we’ll figure it out,” said Highline’s Kandace Steadham There were bound to be some bumps. A teenager called his parents seeking a copy of his vaccine card...
DENVER, CO
Williamson Source

Bridgestone to Lift Requirement to Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Nashville Predators Games

Bridgestone Arena announced that effective Nov. 13, guests will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Nashville Predators games. The change in protocol will also apply to events held at the venue unless a specific tour or event has its own protocols that differ from the protocols being announced. This change comes after significant improvement in Nashville / Davidson County in the metrics that are used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure transmission rates.
NHL
Wrcbtv.com

Bridgestone Arena to remove COVID-19 vaccination requirement

Nashville's Bridgestone Arena says they will no longer require guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend Nashville Predator hockey games. The new rule goes into effect November 13, and will apply to other events at the venue. There may be exceptions for a specific...
NASHVILLE, TN
krcrtv.com

Cascade Theatre no longer requires proof of COVID vaccine

REDDING, Calif. — In early September this year, the Cascade Theatre announced that all patrons would have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of a show. However, on Thursday, they announced, effective immediately, they will no longer require proof of vaccination. The statement read;
REDDING, CA
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy