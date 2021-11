Until I Wake‘s new single “Octane” just landed online and comes paired with an official music video for it. The band spoke of what the song means to them, offering:. “‘Octane‘ is basically about the after effect of putting too much of your faith in someone only to constantly be let down. This first track off the album is more of a rock song and a complete 180 from our prior release ‘Nightmares.’ The contrast between this release and where we left off on our EP with ‘Nightmares’ is basically a set up for how the LP will be laid out but the spectrum of sound on our album will be even more broad as we explore our ability to write way heavier music as well as continuing to put out some rock jams! ‘Octane‘ is a big fuck you to the ones who don’t stick around and can’t keep up.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO