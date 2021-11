SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, inched closer Wednesday to making his bid for his party's nomination for Illinois secretary of state official. Brady filed paperwork amending his campaign finance committee to reflect his intention to run for the statewide office instead of another term in the Illinois House. Brady, a deputy minority leader, has represented portions of the Twin Cities and surrounding rural areas in the House since 2001.

