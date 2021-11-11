CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna applies for COVID-19 booster shot approval from Japan’s health ministry -NHK

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Moderna Inc applied for approval from Japan’s health ministry on Wednesday to use their COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots, broadcaster NHK reported on...

wsau.com

Pfizer applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval for 5-11 year olds in Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc has applied for approval from Japan’s health ministry to use COVID-19 vaccines on children aged 5 to 11, it said in a statement released on Wednesday. Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine, developed in partnership with BioNTech, was the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for Japan’s general public in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Japan prepares beds, booster shots in COVID-19 lull before winter

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined on Friday an urgent plan to increase hospital beds and medical resources in preparation for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 infections this winter. After a deadly fifth wave of infections almost overwhelmed the medical system during the summer, infections and deaths...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Austria orders lockdown for those not vaccinated against COVID-19

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in lockdown as of Monday to deal with a surge in infections to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday. Europe has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic again, prompting some governments to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

EU regulator expects decision on Novavax COVID-19 shot in weeks

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it could issue an opinion on Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine “within weeks” if the data it has received so far is sufficient to show the shot’s effectiveness and safety. The vaccine, called Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373, has been under a rolling review...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

118% vaccinated Gibraltar cancels Christmas over new COVID-19 spike

More than 118% of Gibraltar’s population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with this figure stretching beyond 100% due to doses given to Spaniards who cross the border to work or visit the territory every day. Gibraltar’s entire adult population has been fully vaccinated since March, 2021. Masks are still required...
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Tropical worm disease drug for pre-schoolers shown to work in Africa trial

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – An adjusted version of established drug against schistosomiasis, a tropical parasitic worm disease, has been shown to work in pre-school children, likely offering a cure for millions, Germany’s Merck KGaA said. In a late-stage trial in Cote d’Ivoire and Kenya, more than 90% of the participants, infected...
HEALTH
AFP

Covid hit Japan economy harder than expected in third quarter

Japan's economy shrank far more than expected in the three months to September, as a surge in virus cases hit spending and supply chain issues hampered business, data showed Monday. The world's third largest economy shrank 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, much worse than the 0.2 percent economists had forecast. The contraction was driven in part by a 1.2 percent dip in household consumption that tracked the imposition of a virus state of emergency over the summer, when Japan saw its worst-ever Covid surge. Also weighing heavily was a drop in non-residential investment, which plunged 3.8 percent on a chip shortage and supply chain issues that weighed on factory output.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Germans, Austrians line up for vaccines as cases jump

BERLIN/VIENNA (Reuters) – Germans and Austrians are rushing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as infections soar and governments impose restrictions on the unvaccinated, figures showed on Wednesday. Germany and Austria have among the lowest rates of vaccination in western Europe and are now the epicentre of a. new wave...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Valneva shares soar on EU deal for COVID-19 vaccine

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - French vaccines company Valneva's (VLS.PA) share price jumped more than 20% on Wednesday after it won European Commission approval for a deal under which it would supply up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate over two years. The eighth such deal by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Belgium extends mask use, enforces home working as COVID-19 spikes

BRUSSELS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Belgium tightened its coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, mandating wider use of masks and enforcing work from home, as cases spiked in the country's fourth COVID-19 wave. From Saturday, all people in indoor venues such as cafes and restaurants will need to wear a mask unless...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

China May Spark New Pandemic as High-Risk Viruses Found Lurking in Wet Markets

Following a COVID-19 outbreak, at least 10,000 students in a city in the northern Chinese province of Liaoning have been confined. On Sunday, the health officials in Dalian city stated that two student halls in the west zone of Zhuanghe's university town were abandoned, with 3,291 of its former occupants - now deemed close contacts and "high-risk" persons - relocated to quarantine hotels.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

