The founder and CEO of a Grand Rapids-based investor relations and marketing firm ventured into the fintech space with a new startup. Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of Lambert & Co., in 2020 launched the Michigan-based startup TiiCKER, creator of an app and website of the same name that connects public companies to their shareholders with a variety of incentives and perks. The app is available for iOS users and, as of this month, for Android users.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO