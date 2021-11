United States president Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping locked horns over Taiwan during their first virtual summit which concluded after three hours.Mr Biden told his counterpart that the US is strongly opposed to "unilateral efforts to change the status quo” or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He added that their responsibility as leaders is to ensure that competition between their respective nations “does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended”.He said the relationship between the world’s two largest economies should be one of “simple, straightforward competition”, and suggested that he and Mr Xi needed to...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO