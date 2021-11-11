CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

South Korea Unveils Drone Airport Shuttle

Finger Lakes Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a Seoul airport, South Korea's transportation ministry demonstrated its future-generation...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Win the ultimate South Korea experience for two

Have you spent the entirety of this pandemic fantasizing about that first holiday you’re going to take when international travel resumes? Of course you have. Well, what if we told you that dream trip could be to South Korea, and that all your accommodation and activities will be covered. Sounds too good to be true? We promise you it's not.
LIFESTYLE
Aviation Week

Korea Conducts Airport UAM Demonstration

South Korea conducted a demonstration of urban air mobility services at Seoul’s Gimpo International Airport on Nov. 11. The tests, which involved a piloted flight by Volocopter’s prototype air taxi, demonstrated the service operating model and air traffic management integration. Conducted by the... Subscription Required. Korea Conducts Airport UAM Demonstration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

South Korea targets UAM commercialisation by 2025

South Korea hopes to roll out air taxi services in capital Seoul in 2025, as it doubles down on efforts to commercialise urban air mobility (UAM), including developing an indigenous electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The announcement comes as the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) completes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Shuttle#Breaking News#Ap Archive
dallassun.com

South Korea tests urban air taxi

A crewed test flight of an 18-rotor aircraft designed to serve as an air taxi in the near future has been conducted in South Korea. It is hoped the system will alleviate traffic congestion and be operational by 2025. The unusual aircraft designed by German developer Volocopter made a short...
TRAFFIC
Advanced Television

South Korea: Hits on LGU+

Rewind Networks and LYD have announced the launch of Hits on South Korea’s LGU+ IPTV platform on November 16th. Hits will be aired on Channel 147 in HD as part of LGU+ TV’s premium package. The launch of Hits on LGU+ marks the second deal for the partnership between Rewind...
ENTERTAINMENT
Time Out Global

How to experience South Korea in Singapore

The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with South Korea takes flight today, but not all of us have the luxury of booking a flight. If you're missing the streets of Seoul with its wonderful street food, authentic Korean BBQs, K-beauty shops and more, then here's how you can satisfy your wanderlust in Singapore. Bon voyage!
LIFESTYLE
KEYT

South Korea and Hungary commit to carbon neutrality by 2050

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with Hungary’s president in Budapest, where the two leaders committed to achieving carbon neutrality in their countries by 2050. At a news briefing following talks with Hungarian President Janos Ader, Moon said bilateral trade between Hungary and South Korea broke records last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He said relations between the countries will be elevated to a strategic partner status and that that significant South Korean investments into the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries in Hungary could be expanded. Moon’s visit was part of a nine-day European tour that includes a Thursday summit in Hungary’s capital with the leaders of four Central European countries.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
biometricupdate.com

Edge platform with facial recognition, situation analysis unveiled in South Korea

Researchers in South Korea have created a prototype of an edge biometric platform that can reportedly recognize faces and situations that take place around its nodes. The new networking platform uses edge computing to increase data transfer speeds between nodes and reduce risks traditionally associated with sending large amounts of data through cloud servers that have high risks of being hacked.
WORLD
SamMobile

Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch 4 PXG Golf Edition in South Korea

Nearly two months after launching the Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition, Samsung has unveiled yet another special edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 for golfing fans. The Galaxy Watch 4 PXG Golf Edition is a product of Samsung’s collaboration with premium golf brand PXG. It will be available in South Korea starting November 11, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
The Independent

American Airlines passenger fined $23,000 after attacking flight attendant because seat didn’t recline

A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy