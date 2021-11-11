Captain D’s Announces Significant Development Achievements Fueled by Ongoing Franchisee Success

Specialty “Pop” Brand Expands Team’s Scope of Responsibilities to Continue to Support Franchisees. November 12, 2021 // Franchising.com // MOBILE, Al. - frios Gourmet Pops - a mobile franchise system that sells happiness and pops for a living - is announcing that they are expanding the roles of their internal team to better serve their expanding fleet of franchisees. This news comes as frios Gourmet Pops is experiencing rapid growth, now with over 50 locations across the nation. After transitioning from store fronts to a mobile concept, the brand has expanded the role of their Marketing Director, Joseph Vogtner, to keep pace with the operational needs of franchise partners. Vogtner has been awarded the title of “Sorcerer of Sweet Rides”, in an effort to continue propelling the brand’s national expansion.

