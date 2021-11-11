CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain D’s Announces Significant Development Achievements Fueled by Ongoing Franchisee Success

By Captain D's Seafood
Cover picture for the articleLeading Fast Casual Seafood Franchise’s Impressive AUV and Strong Sales Performance Translates to Continued Growth Amongst New and Existing Operators. November 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, announced today it has experienced a surge in franchise development throughout 2021, reporting 18...

Fast Casual

Captain D's signs 18 agreements to develop 43 locations

Captain D's experienced a surge in franchise development so far in 2021, reporting 18 agreements to develop 43 locations in key markets nationwide over the next several years. Half of those agreements are with existing franchisees, whose success continues to be a driving force behind Captain D's accelerated growth, according to a press release.
