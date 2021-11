The next big day coming up is the Veterans Day a week from Thursday. The committee to put on a Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner on that evening is in full swing and going well. If you know a Veteran from our home area along the Klamath River, please let us know so they can receive our appreciation and an invitation to the dinner. Dinner will be served at the Happy Camp Elementary School.

HAPPY CAMP, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO