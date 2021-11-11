Short Time Shots: 11/10/21

Mike opens the show talking about the Sixers lost to the Bucks last night. Although it was a loss but it was fun to watch. The way Tyrese Maxey plays is electric and exciting. Andre Drummond looked great. Georges Niang looked great. Mike even said with more confidence, Maxey could be A.I. like. He then goes to Tyrone and Jen to hear what they think as well as unveil the General Knowledge categories (00:00-17:01). Mike heads to the phones to hear your thoughts and kick off General Knowledge Wednesday. The conversation even gets into Jimmy Dean, sausage and the difference between sauce and gravy (17:02-1:17:48). Jen dives into some interesting stories outside the world of sports on “What’s Brewin’ with Jen” including fat shaming sharks, a man handing out brochures requesting a ‘rebound’, and Arbys releasing french fry flavored vodka (1:17:58-1:27:02). Mike takes more calls trying to break the dreadful general knowledge losing streak (1:27:12-1:46:47). Eagles’ insider Tim McManus joins the show for his weekly Midweek report. He mentions the offense isn’t playing that bad based on points per game. He also addresses Jordan Howard’s promotion to the active roster and Jalen Reagor’s lackluster start to his career (1:46:58-1:58:21). The rest of the show is yours until Sound Off (1:58:32-2:40:48). The show concludes with the best of Sound Off (2:40:59-2:46:56).

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO