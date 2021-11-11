CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Restaurant Supply Chain Management: New Era, New Measures

modernrestaurantmanagement.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe turmoil caused by the pandemic has disrupted global supply chains more than any other period in recent history. It has highlighted the critical importance of evolving supply chain systems to be more responsive and agile to the changing dynamics around us – which the past two years have been...

modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentosun.com

Supply chains disrupted by pandemic face new threat report

Covid-battered global supply chains are being threatened by organized criminals, including drug cartels and con artists posing as legit suppliers, a new study has found, warning that the situation is set to get worse. The international supply chain woes amid the Covid-19 pandemic are highlighted in a new annual report,...
INDUSTRY
Denver Business Journal

Colorado electric vehicle maker plots new approach to supply chain issues

“Supply chain issues continue to serve as obstacles to our business,” the newly public company's CEO said. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Consumer Behavior#Financial Management#Food Supply#Food Drink#New Era
NEWS10 ABC

Three brands that are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which brands are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues? Some shoppers are concerned that their gifts won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year. Many politicians have said Christmas supply chain issues will likely continue into 2022, but some brands have found ways to avoid […]
ECONOMY
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Restaurants Count on Cloud for Improved Operations and Customer Experience

Going digital – increasingly a top choice among restaurant management. Today’s restaurants are expected to deliver an Amazon-like experience: know customers’ preferences and dining habits and deliver food, whether tableside or to their front doors, without delay. As such, it’s crucial for restaurants to find ways to increase efficiency and improve the dining experience.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product...
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

FMC to study how data can speed container delivery

The Federal Maritime Commission will attempt to pinpoint how data can help speed the flow of containers through the supply chain in an initiative to be spearheaded by Commissioner Carl Bentzel. The multi-phased effort, announced on Monday, “will propose recommendations for common data standards used by the international shipping supply...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Computer Weekly

UK government proposes new rules for digital supply chain security

The UK government has unveiled plans to boost the cyber security of the country’s digital supply chains with a series of measures that could include mandating IT service providers to adhere to the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC’s) Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF). Other proposals include new procurement rules to guarantee...
U.K.
thefabricator.com

New Minds on Manufacturing podcast addresses supply chain problems

Massive U.S. supply chain challenges are impacting manufacturers of all types and sizes. In the latest episode of the Minds on Manufacturing podcast, MC Machinery’s Consumables Product Group National Sales Manager George Johnson and Senior Purchasing Manager Brian Howard discuss:. Causes of the current supply chain crisis. How manufacturers are...
INDUSTRY
spectrumnews1.com

Jose Salazar: Supply chain issues hurt restaurants' bottom line

CINCINNATI – Chef Jose Salazar is used to operating on slim margins. Even at his popular, upscale dining establishments – Mita's in downtown Cincinnati and the eponymous Salazar in Over-the-Rhine – the profits aren't huge, which is common in the restaurant industry. But recent supply chain issues are becoming a no-win situation.
CINCINNATI, OH
aithority.com

Mitratech Ushers in New Era of Contract Management

Mitratech, a leading provider of legal, risk and compliance software, is pleased to announce that its CLM solution, ContractRoom, has been relaunched as EraCLM. The launch comes with new, business-critical analytics designed to enhance real time user contract collaboration, and becomes another integrated solution in Mitratech’s AI-driven, platform offering. Mitratech...
TECHNOLOGY
theloadstar.com

Q: Supply chain issues expose loopholes in measuring ESG risks

If you own stocks, chances are good you have heard the term ESG. It stands for environmental, social, and governance, and it’s a way to laud corporate leaders who take sustainability—including climate change—and social responsibility seriously, and punish those who do not. In less than two decades since a United...
ECONOMY
midlandtxedc.com

Supply Chain Bottlenecks Creating New “Logistical Hotspots”

Most businesses have not escaped supply chain challenges over the previous 12 months. When everyone expected COVID-19 to slow demand, it accelerated demand to a point where supply chains were stretched to their limits. But it not just COVID — the winter storm of 2021 reduced Texas’ capacity to refine petroleum, which created a ripple effect for a reduced ability to manufacture nearly all paints. Major manufacturers of cushion foam were also hit by a hurricane, causing multiple industries to temporarily shut down for repairs, which has exacerbated the shortage due to high demand. Currently, many companies, both large and small, continue to have threats of shortages or product delivery delays. The point to understand is while one event can cause a shortage, multiple events can cripple a supple chain.
INDUSTRY
progressivegrocer.com

Dollar General Strengthens Supply Chain Team With New Hire

As retailers search for ways to ease supply chain disruptions, Dollar General Corp. has hired retail veteran Michael Joyce as its new SVP of supply chain strategy, inventory and demand management. Reporting directly to Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s EVP of global supply chain, Joyce will lead the company’s supply chain...
BUSINESS
News 12

Supply chain shortages causes new strategy for Black Friday shopping

Black Friday shopping will be different due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, but there will still be ways to snag good deals safely. Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver says there will be shortages of goods and price increases due to continuing supply chain issues. Silver says some retailers, including JCPenney...
RETAIL
dallassun.com

New FAO analysis reveals carbon footprint of agri-food supply chain

Food processing, packaging, transport, household consumption and waste disposal are pushing the food supply chain to the top of the greenhouse gas emitters list, according to a new study led by the UN agriculture agency, presented on Monday at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. In its analysis, the Food...
AGRICULTURE
nbcboston.com

New England Businesses Grapple With Supply Chain Issues

A backlog of container ships waiting to dock, trucks unable to move inventory, skyrocketing freight costs and labor shortages have all contributed to the nation's supply chain issues. Local companies are trying to navigate it all as they head into the crucial holiday shopping season. The holiday season is big...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy