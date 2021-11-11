CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developers planning residential neighborhood in Argo

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA city that is in both Jefferson and St. Clair counties is slated for new housing development. Developers Brandon Bowen and Glenn...

Kaleah Mcilwain

First five homes completed in the redevelopment of 800 block of Harlem and Edmondson, help applying for SNAP benefits

Get a jumpstart on your wedding or event planning with a tour of this castle. The Cloisters Castle invites newly engaged couples and their families to a castle tour and meetings with local vendors during the Cloisters Castle Open House. Caterers, photographers, florists, and more will be available to help with all planning needs to create the perfect wedding at this historic landmark of Maryland. The Open House will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 10440 Falls Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Cottage-style apartments bringing 300 more units to Leland

LELAND ​​— Construction is underway on an incoming cottage-style apartment complex in a rapidly developing portion of Leland. The Cape Cottage Apartment Homes, located off West Gate Drive, will comprise 315 one- and two-story cottages across 30.4 acres. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units will span 510 to 1,293 square feet.
LELAND, NC
San Jose City Council Unanimously Blocks Commercial Development In Coyote Valley

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The San Jose City Council unanimously backed a proposal Tuesday evening to block commercial development, including construction of a massive Amazon-style warehouse, on 314 acres in Coyote Valley. The proposal rezones portions of the valley from industrial to agricultural and open space use and ends a land battle that has pitted conservationists against commercial developers. “Recent wildfires and flooding underscore the importance of defending our natural open space to keep our residents safe and honor the stewardship and advocacy of our environmental partners and indigenous community,” said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo. “By preserving Coyote Valley, San José...
SAN JOSE, CA
Landers Center leader: Why $35M expansion needed for DeSoto venue, and what comes next

"We just got tired of turning business down. There was so much coming our way, and we couldn't handle it."
CONSTRUCTION
St. Augustine Outlets could close indoor section of mall

Part of the St. Augustine Outlets could soon close and be replaced with new homes, retail space and a movie theatre if St. Johns County commissioners vote in favor of redevelopment during a Tuesday meeting. The property’s owner wants to redevelop the existing property into a mixed-used space on 31...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
British fluid-device manufacturer to build out Devens facility

The 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group in Devens will bring 150 jobs to the area.
BUSINESS
Developer Mark Sapperstein Planning 25-Acre Residential Development in Port Covington

Developer Mark Sapperstein and his company 28 Walker are planning a 25-acre residential development at the former Locke Insulators campus at 2525 Insulator Dr. in Port Covington. As first reported by Baltimore Business Journal, 28 Walker is under contract on the property and is currently working with Councilman Eric Costello and the Baltimore City Council to rezone the property from an I-2 industrial zoning to a PC-3 Zoning District which allows for mixed use.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pedernales Electric Cooperative to revisit solar rates

Proposed changes to what members of this rural electric coop with solar panels paid for electricity angered some people. So PEC commissioned an outside study, results of which were recently released. The nonprofit utility is once again considering its options.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zillow to sell nearly $100M of Greater Cincinnati homes as homebuying division shuts down

As Zillow Group Inc. shutters its homebuying division, the Seattle-based real estate company is selling all the homes it purchased in Greater Cincinnati through Zillow Offers.
REAL ESTATE
Home Developer, City Officials Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Neighborhoods

Home Developer, City Officials Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Neighborhoods
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Editorial: Why not plan a neighborhood cleanup today?

Little unites us more than a common threat, or conversely, a worthwhile goal. And it’s hard to beat the sense of camaraderie and achievement that results from folks coming together to do something on behalf of all of us. Such an opportunity presents itself to every Kingsport neighborhood. Will you step forward to take advantage of it?
KINGSPORT, TN
Cincinnati developer planning $50M apartment/townhouse project on Main Street

A Cinncinati-based real estate development firm is entering Buffalo with plans for a $50 million apartment/townhouse complex just south of Canisius College. MVAH Partners is targeting a parcel centered around 1689 Main St. for its Main Street Lofts development, featuring a five-story building with 147 apartments and seven townhomes, all in the affordable housing range.
BUFFALO, NY
Osceola County puts vacant land up for grabs

The property is near stores including Publix and Walmart.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

