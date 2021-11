Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain at the Venice Film Festival 2021. There comes a time in every hotshot actor's life when they run the risk of oversaturation. Oscar Isaac has now appeared in numerous mega-franchises over the course of a few short years, including Star Wars, Dune, and Marvel, first as a villain in X-Men: Apocalypse and now in a lead role for Disney+'s Moon Knight. The man is equally convincing as a greying university professor and as Timothee Chalamet's dad. His next roles include a video game hero and a film legend. When it comes to Isaac, we need not concern ourselves over inundation. There is always, always room for more.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO