CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Gmax's GMA106, Second Generation Obesity/T2DM/NASH MAb Gives First In Human Dose

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gmax Biopharm today announces that the first dose of GMA106 was given to human subjects in a phase 1 study to investigate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of this drug in the treatment of obesity. The study is a single dose, placeable controlled, double blind, randomized, dose escalating study, with 6 dose cohorts each containing 8 subjects. The dosages are 4, 10, 20, 40, 60, and 80mg. Gmax is also in the process of filing INDs for phase 1b/2 trials in China and USA.

"We are extremely excited about this event as GMA106 shows superior efficacy in weight reduction of non-human primate in pre-clinical studies. It can be a significant breakthrough as the second generation of drugs in our developmental pipeline for the treatment of obesity and T2DM. While GMA102 (T2DM) is already in phase 3 trial in China, GMA106 offers hope to fill more unmet medical needs in the obesity/T2DM areas. Additionally, this new drug could be used in combination with GMA102 for even better treatment of T2DM and obesity", said Dr. Shuqian Jing, founder and CEO of Gmax.

About GMA106: GMA106 is Gmax's second generation mAb therapy for the treatment of obesity/T2DM/NASH. It is rationally designed utilizing Gmax's GPCR mAb and M-Body technologies. This M-Body is composed of an anti-GIPR antibody fused with a GLP-1 peptide. It can simultaneously interact with GLP-1R and GIPR and regulate both signaling pathways to synergistically suppress appetite, reduce blood glucose and fat accumulation, and improve insulin resistance. Therefor GMA106 is a new and potentially a better treatment for obesity, diabetes and NASH (non-alcohol steatohepatitis).

About Gmax Biopharm LLC.: Gmax is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company established in 2010 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China. It's a global company focusing on R&D, production and commercialization of antibody drugs targeting GPCRs. Gmax mainly works on cardiovascular, metabolic and cancer areas. Currently there are five drug development programs in different stages of clinical trials: GMA102 (type 2 diabetes), GMA105 (obesity), GMA301A (PAH for adult), GMA301B(PAH for children), GMA106 (obesity/T2DM/NASH). GMA131, an ETA specific ERA mAb for DKD/CKD, is about to enter into phase 1/2 trial in China and USA. Gmax's unique M-body technology empowers acting on two or more different targets to improve drug efficacy or broaden indications.

Contact: IR@gmaxbiopharm.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gmaxs-gma106-second-generation-obesityt2dmnash-mab-gives-first-in-human-dose-301421963.html

SOURCE Gmax Biopharm LLC

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

I-Mab Shares Gain On Licensing Pact For Its Human Growth Hormone In China

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) has collaborated with Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Group to develop, manufacture, and commercialize eftansomatropin alfa (TJ101) in mainland China. Eftansomatropin alfa is I-Mab's long-acting recombinant human growth hormone. I-Mab will continue to lead the ongoing registrational Phase 3 trial of eftansomatropin alfa in pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The...
ECONOMY
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Sci-Weekly: World’s First Oral COVID-19 Pill, Second Generation of Vaccines, Syringe Shortages and More

As far as COVID-19 is concerned, the world seems to be on track in its journey of defeating the pandemic. With new research on the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 and the second generation of COVID-19 vaccines actively being churned out already, the scientific community has been pretty busy. And although it's difficult to stay entirely up to date on the COVID-19 gossip mill, we've compiled some of the latest findings in COVID research, the buzz around the Indian vaccines and more for you.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Researchers Behind Alzheimer’s Vaccine Recruited the First Human Patient

The Swedish biopharma company Alzinova AB developed a vaccine that can treat patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The vaccine has been studied on animals, and it will now enter Phase 1b clinical study. The vaccine is named ALZ-101, and the first human clinical trial (FIH) will include patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Mab#Drugs#T2dm Nash#M Body#Gipr#Gmax Biopharm Llc
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
China
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for "Deadly" Cancer

Determining who is at a genetically higher risk cancer is a tricky business; only a few cancers have a strong genetic link. Knowing more about who is predisposed may increase early detection of cancer. Recently, researchers have found that one blood type is associated with a higher risk of two particularly deadly types of cancer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Eyes, It Could Be the First Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease whose symptoms both vary greatly from patient to patient, and are easy to miss. The long-lasting illness affects more than 900,000 people in the United States, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, and symptoms tend to worsen over time. That's why it's important to get an early MS diagnosis, and the key is knowing the warning signs. Though each patient's case is different, there are certain common indications of MS that often show up at the beginning, one of which affects your eyes. Research shows that half of MS patients experience it, and it's the first sign in 20 percent of people with the disease. Read on to know what you should look out for.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy