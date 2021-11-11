CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATLATL Joins Attendees At Ecom World 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ATLATL team is excited to be part of this year's Ecom World Conference, November 15-16, 2021. With over 40,000 attendees expected to attend and nearly 100 speakers, it promises to be an event worth following.

eCommerce is expected to account for over 20% of total global retail sales in 2022, reaching 25% by 2025. This continued and immense growth has significant implications for all areas of commerce, from advertising and marketing, customer experience, logistics, and measurement. Ecom World will feature ten topic tracks for attendees to focus on. Key among these tracks is The Future of Commerce, which will focus on topics such as 3D and augmented reality, DTC, and sustainability.

" Our expectations have become increasingly more sophisticated- just seeing a photo of a product isn't enough. We want to immerse ourselves in visual experiences. We want personalization. We want control over what we see and how we see it. It will be great to see how these innovative brands are tackling these changes and adapting in this new world of 3D+AR commerce."- Brant McLean, GM Agency & Client & Partnerships

ATLATL 's team will be on hand during the virtual event to discuss how 3D and augmented reality are changing the way consumers shop, and how brands can leverage the technology to drive returns on key business objectives such as higher conversion rates, increased revenue per order, and reductions in ecommerce returns.

3D and AR are expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, and brands have made progress in effectively leveraging both to improve the customer experience. With 80% of marketers identifying customer experience as a key market differentiator for 2022, 3D and AR stand out among the top tools for driving additional value and recognition through the buyer journey. Consumers are also interested in the power of 3D for ecommerce; with 71% of survey respondents saying they would shop more if they could experience products in augmented reality.

Large scale retailers such as Target, Wal-Mart, and The Home Depot have heavily promoted their 3D and AR tools in the past year, while merchants on Shopify have seen 94% more conversions for product pages enabled with AR. Across the board, brands and retailers using 3D and AR for commerce see increased time spent on site, higher average cart values, and a significant decrease in online returns.

Join ATLATL at Ecom World November 15-16, 2021, and schedule a demo with our team to find out more about how 3D and AR are shaping the future of commerce.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlatl-joins-attendees-at-ecom-world-2021-301421823.html

SOURCE ATLATL

