CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BiasSync Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Jordan joins the staff of BiasSync as Chief Revenue Officer. Previously, he served as Founder and CEO of Tribeca Capital Partners, LLC, a private investment holding company focused on acquiring and transforming middle market companies into high-performing, sector-leading enterprises.

Jordan brings deep understanding of growth-minded entrepreneurship and metrics-driven executive leadership. Throughout his career he has built companies into purpose-driven, world-class organizations through strategy development, operational transformation, and organizational leadership. Working from BiasSync's headquarters in Los Angeles, Jordan will manage the BiasSync's business development, client services, marketing and operations teams.

"We're delighted to welcome Robert to the team," said Michele Ruiz, BiasSync's CEO and co-founder. "Recent events are driving demand at an ever-increasing pace, particularly for scientifically-validated solutions that help companies mitigate the impact of unconscious bias in the workplace. Robert's leadership is perfectly timed to harness that momentum."

Since 1996, Jordan has built, restructured and sold several companies spanning technology, business services, logistics, and retail. Prior to his role at Tribeca, he was CEO at HB Brand Partners, a full-service retail frozen food product development company. He was also CEO at Yoi Corp., a cloud-based employee engagement and predictive analytics online platform. Additionally, Jordan led the transformation of Knowledge Management Systems, a technology consulting and integration firm, into KMS Software Company, a world-class SaaS-based human capital management platform.

"This is a unique opportunity to join a company poised to excel in a rapidly-growing market, all the while building more fair and equitable workplaces," Jordan said. "Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts have entered the national stage. BiasSync offers world-class products and solutions to drive meaningful change in this important space."

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

For more information, visit https://biassync.com

Contact: Linsey Carbone BiasSync Phone: (310) 800-1079 Email: linsey.carbone@biassync.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biassync-appoints-chief-revenue-officer-301421888.html

SOURCE BiasSync

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

C2C Gold Board Of Directors Announces Ms. Jeananne Hauswald, Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE:CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the "Company" or "C2C") is pleased to announce effective November 15 th, Ms. Jeananne Hauswald has joined the Board of Directors for C2C Gold Corp, a gold exploration company focused on projects within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Pfizer launches search for new CFO as Frank D'Amelio announces his retirement

Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday it's launching a search for a new chief financial officer because its current CFO Frank D'Amelio will retire. D'Amelio also held the position of executive vice president of global supply. The company named 18-year veteran Mike McDermott as executive vice president and chief global supply officer and a member of the company's executive leadership team reporting to chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, effective Jan. 1. D'Amelio joined Pfizer in 2007. During his tenure, he oversaw $150 billion in market cap growth and steered the company through its acquisition of Wyeth, along with other deals. McDermott started with the company in 2003 as head of then Wyeth's biotech manufacturing operations at its Pearl River, N.Y. site. He was named president of Pfizer Global Supply in 2019. "As a result of his efforts, Pfizer expects to achieve the goal of producing three billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 and four billion doses in 2022," the company said. Shares of Pfizer are up 34.8% so far this year, compared to a rise of 25.2% for the S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Ambina Partners Announces Investment In Navusoft

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navusoft Inc. ("Navusoft"), a fast growing ERP provider for the waste management industry, announced today that it has closed a growth equity round led by Ambina Partners LLC ("Ambina"). Navusoft will use the funds to accelerate hiring across sales & marketing, customer support & implementation, and research & development.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michele Ruiz
Person
Robert Jordan
TheStreet

Moors & Cabot Adds $150m Team, Expanding Midwest Presence

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thorough evaluation of several firms and affiliation options, and in consultation with Elite Consulting Partners, KBI chose Moors & Cabot as the best fit to support the future of their practice. The Moors & Cabot full suite of modern technology capabilities, combined...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. Provides Update On Audit Committee Requirements And Business Combination Amendment

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SEAH.U) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company was deficient in meeting the requirements of Section 303A.07(a) of the Listed Company Manual, which required the Company to have three independent members of its board of directors on the audit committee within one year from the closing of the Company's initial public offering. The notice from the NYSE states that, unless the Company cures this deficiency by November 17, 2021, the Company will be deemed noncompliant. The Company has coordinated with the NYSE regarding its plan not to appoint a third member of the audit committee until the closing of our previously announced business combination, and the NYSE has confirmed that it does not plan to delist the Company, but rather after November 17, 2021 will include the Company in a list of noncompliant issuers that the NYSE publishes and will display a below compliance indicator with respect to the Company on its website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

IN8bio Appoints Trishna Goswami, M.D. As Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced the appointment of Trishna Goswami, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. "Trishna's experience and skills as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

BrainChip Appoints Sean Hehir As New Chief Executive Officer

Company adds critical leadership to rapidly drive company from developer to global supplier of next generation AI technology. BrainChip Holdings Ltd a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips, announced it has appointed Sean Hehir, a proven technology executive with significant experience in driving explosive revenue growth for the world’s largest technology organizations, as Chief Executive Officer. He will guide the company towards full commercialization of its Akida™ neuromorphic computing platforms out of the new North American offices in Laguna Hills, California.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Capital Management#Biassync#Founder#Tribeca Capital Partners#Llc#Hb Brand Partners#Yoi Corp#Kms Software Company#Saas
martechseries.com

Fluent, Inc. to Appoint Walmart Executive Sugandha Khandelwal as Chief Financial Officer

Leading Performance Marketing Company Continues to Implement Key Executive Leadership Changes as it Evolves and Executes Strategic Growth Agenda. Fluent, Inc. , a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced the appointment of Sugandha Khandelwal as Chief Financial Officer effective December 6, 2021. Ms. Khandelwal will work with the company’s senior executive team, focusing on strategic finance initiatives, corporate strategy, and general financial management, reporting to Fluent’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, Don Patrick. Alex Mandel, Fluent’s Chief Financial Officer since 2018, will continue in the role until the effective date of Ms. Khandelwal’s appointment and will assist with the transition through December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

SARC Appoints Dr. Jonathan Fletcher Chief Scientific Officer

The Sarcoma Alliance for Research Through Collaboration (SARC) announced that Dr. Jonathan Fletcher has been appointed chief scientific officer. This is a new role at the nonprofit cancer research organization, which leads collaborative discovery, translational research, and clinical trials in sarcoma, a form of cancer that impacts children and adults.
CANCER
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Appoints Zoya Shashkova As Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold Global" or the " Company") ( CSE: NVRO ), a Clean Technology Company accelerating the world's transition to a circular-resource economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Zoya Shashkova as Chief Financial Officer. Zoya has over...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

ClubCorp appoints Peter Kent as its new chief commerce officer

Peter Kent has been named the new chief commerce officer for ClubCorp. In this role, Kent will help the Dallas-based golf operator in its efforts to increase revenue, according to a news release. Before ClubCorp, Kent worked as the chief commercial officer for ILITCH Sports and Entertainment and oversaw sales,...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Lordstown appoints Chief Commercial Officer, other executives in management rejig

(Reuters) – Lordstown Motors appointed new executives, including a Chief Commercial Officer, on Wednesday, as the electric-vehicle startup ramps up efforts to bring its first pickup truck to the market. The company said Chief Operating Officer Jane Ritson-Parsons will also take on the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer...
BUSINESS
Marietta Daily Journal

Equitas Health appoints interim chief people and culture officer

As part of its latest diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Equitas Health has appointed Dwayne Steward as interim chief people and culture officer. The LGBTQ health provider made the announcement Tuesday. The new position was created following The Dispatch's Oct. 5 report on claims of racial discrimination within the organization.
ECONOMY
insideradio.com

Brian Benedik Named Chief Revenue Officer At Audacy.

Brian Benedik, well known in radio circles for his many years at Katz Media Group, has returned to broadcast radio as Chief Revenue Officer at Audacy. Benedik, who spent seven years at Spotify in senior executive roles, starts Dec. 1 and reports to Audacy COO Susan Larkin. Benedik joins the...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Ping Identity appoints Shalini Sharma as Chief Legal Officer

Ping Identity appointed Shalini Sharma its new Chief Legal Officer, effective January 10, 2022. She will head the company’s legal department and serve as the primary source of legal advice for issues spanning governance, IP, compliance, privacy, labor, commercial, and strategic transactions. Sharma is a seasoned legal professional with more...
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Angel Medical Systems appoints device expert as chief commercial officer

Eatontown-based Angel Medical Systems appointed Mike Gillem as chief commercial officer, responsible for the direction and management of all sales and marketing activities for the Guardian System, the company’s cardiac monitoring product. “We are excited to have Mike as part of the AngelMed executive team. Mike will be instrumental in...
EATONTOWN, NJ
TheStreet

DLH Appoints Maliek Ferebee Chief Human Resources Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) - Get DLH Holdings Corp. Report ("DLH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative health research, services, and solutions to federal agencies, today announced G. Maliek Ferebee has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy