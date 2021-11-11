Son's career in 'family business' comes at a cost

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - So, me and my husband are having Thanksgiving dinner with his family this Thanksgiving. AND I think it's the perfect time to announce we are GETTING DIVORCED. He doesn't! Look, it's a mutual decision to divorce, we have no kids and been married 2 years. He thinks telling his family at Thanksgiving is tacky and I'm like look this is probably the last time I will have Thanksgiving dinner with them and see them so why not just drop the news?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 15 HOURS AGO