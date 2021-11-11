CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Son's career in 'family business' comes at a cost

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR ABBY - My ex-husband and I have been divorced 24...

Should I Tell His Family At Thanksgiving Dinner… We’re Getting A Divorce?

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - So, me and my husband are having Thanksgiving dinner with his family this Thanksgiving. AND I think it's the perfect time to announce we are GETTING DIVORCED. He doesn't! Look, it's a mutual decision to divorce, we have no kids and been married 2 years. He thinks telling his family at Thanksgiving is tacky and I'm like look this is probably the last time I will have Thanksgiving dinner with them and see them so why not just drop the news?
Thought Coffee

After my ex-husband reorganized the family, his current wife cheated several times, and he really wants to remarry me

My ex-husband and I know each other and get married on economic factors. After marriage, although there was no economic pressure, life was also more prosaic. I am the kind of person who doesn't have much expectation of life, and I don't have my own opinions. Usually, it's my ex-husband who's planning our lives, and I just have to obey. Of course, I don't bother to care about my salary, so when I get married, my salary was at the disposal of my ex-husband.
Sudden appearance of STD rattles lengthy marriage

DEAR ABBY - I have been married 45 years. It may not be the most loving or agreeable marriage, but it has always been steady, nonviolent and monogamous. Last year I had COVID, and I now have long-term symptoms with compromised immunity. I …
New mother feels guilty for canceling adoption

DEAR ABBY - I recently backed out of an adoption. I feel terrible about it. How can I mentally and emotionally get over this? My baby girl is 4 months old now, and my guilt is getting worse. I backed out three days before she was born. The couple …
