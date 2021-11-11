CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

‘Ghosting’ in casual relationships linked to some personality types

By Christa Lesté-Lasserre
New Scientist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhosting, or breaking up with someone by stopping contact without warning, is considered more acceptable in short-term...

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

Related
quickanddirtytips.com

Which of These 7 Types of Love Defines Your Relationship?

Which of the seven kinds of love are you experiencing in your relationship today? In this episode, Dr. Rachel Vanderbilt, the Relationship Doctor, explains the Triangular Theory of Love and the three core components of love that are the pillars of romantic relationships. Listen. Which of These 7 Types of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MindBodyGreen

Why Some People Have Control Issues In Relationships, From A Psychologist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Has anyone ever accused you of being controlling? Or perhaps you've noticed you tend to have "control issues" in your intimate relationships, wherein you feel like you need everything to happen a certain way. Whatever the case, if you've ever wondered where that behavior comes from, we asked the experts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
everythinglubbock.com

Best gift for type A personalities

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ever known someone who you’d describe as “having no chill?” If so, you may have a friend or family member with a type-A personality. People with type A personalities are characterized as achievement-oriented, stressed, highly organized and competitive. They are the type of people who set a goal and obsess overreaching it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghosting#Italy#The University Of Padua
Futurity

This personality type knowingly shares fake news

New research identifies a specific personality type that is not only more likely to share misinformation, but also undeterred from sharing it even after being warned it might be false. Although warning labels on content have proven to dissuade many people from sharing so-called “fake news,” that’s not true for...
MENTAL HEALTH
wearegreenbay.com

Your Health with Bellin: Maintaining personal relationships through the holidays

(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, the stress of the holidays can affect the most important relationships in your life. Behavioral Health Counselor from Bellin Health, Charles Latorre gives our viewers some tips for giving important relationships attention during the holidays as most give time to holiday shopping, baking, and decorating.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
BBC

Gay minister: 'I was asked to leave my church when I came out'

A minister has described how he was asked to leave his church after he came out as gay. The Reverend Andy Fitchet said the congregation of his Baptist church told him he could no longer be minister due to his sexuality. He now runs "inclusive" church services in Andover, Hampshire,...
RELIGION
uticaphoenix.net

A man hospitalized with mysterious seizures was diagnosed with a

Eating undercooked pork or being in unsanitary conditions can cause a parasitic infection of the pork tapeworm (Taenia solium). Ingested eggs hatch into larvae that travel through the bloodstream into the muscles or to the brainSTEVE GSCHMEISSNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images. A man suffering from seizures, disorientation, and “speaking gibberish” had...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
International Business Times

Parasitic Fetus Attached To Newborn Baby's Stomach Removed In Extremely Rare Surgery

A parasitic fetus, which was attached to its newborn twin's stomach, was removed in an extremely rare surgery in India. A 25-year-old woman had recently given birth to twins at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital city of New Delhi. The fetus, which was attached to the fully developed twin's stomach, only had the neck and head and no limbs, The Times of India reported.
INDIA
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

New Horrifying Secrets of Peru's Ancient Civilizations Unearthed in The Andes

The foothills of the Andes mountains are revealing their bloody secrets: the ancient skeletons of sacrificed children. Archaeologists have unearthed 29 human bodies entombed approximately 1,000 years ago at Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, an archaeological site in the Lambayeque region of northwestern Peru. Four of the skeletons – belonging...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy