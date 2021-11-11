CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swarthmore, PA

Care about Peace? Study War.

By Keton Kakkar ’20
swarthmorephoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the second in a series of opinion pieces about ways to begin reimagining education in the 21st and 22nd centuries. The first, on the need for financial education, was released in last week’s issue. The purpose of this exercise is to jog the minds of those reading, and to...

swarthmorephoenix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Can history teach us anything about the future of war – and peace?

Ten years ago, the psychologist Steven Pinker published The Better Angels of Our Nature, in which he argued that violence in almost all its forms – including war – was declining. The book was ecstatically received in many quarters, but then came the backlash, which shows no signs of abating. In September, 17 historians published a riposte to Pinker, suitably entitled The Darker Angels of Our Nature, in which they attacked his “fake history” to “debunk the myth of non-violent modernity”. Some may see this as a storm in an intellectual teacup, but the central question – can we learn anything about the future of warfare from the ancient past? – remains an important one.
GERMANY
New York Post

Team Joe’s neverending lies about how many Americans were left in Afghanistan

Before his utterly botched Aug. 30 withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, President Biden made a solemn vow: “If there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”. Not only did he break that promise, we’re still learning just how badly he failed: Thousands...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Swarthmore, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Swarthmore, PA
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
texasstandard.org

American Veteran: How ‘The Reaper’ made peace with the aftermath of war

In commemoration of Veteran’s Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteran and the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. Sgt. Nick Irving made a name for himself as a special operations sniper...
MILITARY
Anchorage Daily News

Five myths about child care

Elliot Haspel is the program officer for education policy and research at the Robins Foundation in Richmond, Va. He is the author of the book, “Crawling Behind: America’s Childcare Crisis and How to Fix It.”. Democrats in Congress are working furiously toward an agreement on a social programs bill that...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Army Times

Caring about what veterans care about: The 2021 Best for Vets Employers

Military Times “Best for Vets: Employers” rankings for 2021 has a different look this year, with more emphasis on the practices that veterans say make civilian workplaces attractive to their talents and needs. But the rankings still contain many of the same familiar names of companies focused on recruiting, retaining...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ellsberg
MSNBC

The one poll that Democrats need to care about most

On the surface, Democratic candidates fared quite well in the 2020 elections, winning control of the White House and the U.S. Senate, while holding onto their majority in the U.S. House. But just below the surface, these gains did not translate into down-ballot successes — leaving Republicans in powerful positions in state offices nationwide.
ELECTIONS
IBTimes

Thousands Of Afghans Deported From Iran To Taliban Rule

Iran is sending tens of thousands of Afghan migrants back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan every week despite the threat of famine, aid agencies and witnesses say, with many Afghans alleging they have been mistreated by Iranian authorities. During decades of conflict, millions of Afghans have crossed into their western neighbour seeking...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swarthmore College#War Studies#Un#Nuclear War#The U S Military
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Iraq
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy