Let NPPR Residents Use Their Own Balcony

Distribution requirements at Swarthmore are an opportunity for students to branch outside of their academic comfort zones and experience the breadth of a liberal arts education. According to the college, distribution requirements “aim to enhance resourcefulness, serious curiosity, open-mindedness, perspective, logical coherence, and insight.” The division-wide distribution requirements achieve this goal; however, it’s time to reevaluate the efficacy of the writing requirement. This requirement instructs students to take three writing, or “W”-designated courses spread between at least two different divisions. Not only are there a limited number of W-designated classes offered each semester, but also the criteria for which classes are designated as writing courses are incredibly arbitrary. The writing requirement is outdated, and the inability for students to appeal for writing credit places an extra burden on students whose schedules are already filled with writing-heavy classes.

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO