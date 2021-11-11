CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Let NPPR Residents Use Their Own Balcony

By Oliver Hicks
swarthmorephoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few recent Phoenix articles have commented on the lack of responsiveness from the College regarding COVID-19 policies and OneCard access for the college at large. While the coronavirus pandemic is clearly far from over, many have had difficulty connecting the dots between current COVID-19 policies and their effects. For example,...

swarthmorephoenix.com

swarthmorephoenix.com

Garnet Shuttle Leaves Mary Lyon Residents Stranded Off Main Campus

Mary Lyon (ML), the farthest residence hall from main campus Swarthmore College, has been facing transportation issues since students returned this Fall. The Garnet Shuttle, meant to transport ML residents and others to and from campus, has been continually described by ML residents as inconsistent. Receiving rides from Public Safety is another transportation option for residents of ML, but due to understaffing issues, Public Safety has been unable to provide a more reliable schedule to the ML population of over 100 Swatties.
SWARTHMORE, PA
swarthmorephoenix.com

It’s Time to Reevaluate Writing Credits

Distribution requirements at Swarthmore are an opportunity for students to branch outside of their academic comfort zones and experience the breadth of a liberal arts education. According to the college, distribution requirements “aim to enhance resourcefulness, serious curiosity, open-mindedness, perspective, logical coherence, and insight.” The division-wide distribution requirements achieve this goal; however, it’s time to reevaluate the efficacy of the writing requirement. This requirement instructs students to take three writing, or “W”-designated courses spread between at least two different divisions. Not only are there a limited number of W-designated classes offered each semester, but also the criteria for which classes are designated as writing courses are incredibly arbitrary. The writing requirement is outdated, and the inability for students to appeal for writing credit places an extra burden on students whose schedules are already filled with writing-heavy classes.
SWARTHMORE, PA
swarthmorephoenix.com

Swarthmore Concedes Institutional Integrity for a Mertz Field Graduation

Over Garnet weekend, President Valerie Smith and Vice President of Student Affairs Jim Terhune made public for the first time the College’s decision to hold the Swarthmore 2022 commencement ceremony on Mertz Field. This decision represents a stark departure from the long-standing Swarthmore tradition of holding commencement in the amphitheater, a physical representation of Swarthmore’s commitment to a holistic educational environment.
SWARTHMORE, PA
ksut.org

swarthmorephoenix.com

Parrish porch

Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) relaunched their campaign to deshelve all Sabra products on campus last Wednesday, Nov.
SWARTHMORE, PA
swarthmorephoenix.com

information

Whether you’re figuring out your schedule, calculating your GPA, or looking up your lab partner on Cygnet, Swarthmore College Computer. Editor’s note: This article was initially published in The Daily Gazette, Swarthmore’s online, daily newspaper founded in Fall 1996. As.
SWARTHMORE, PA
swarthmorephoenix.com

wages

Epigraph: “We live in capitalism. Its power seems inescapable; so did the divine right of kings.” – Ursula K. Le. New provisions to the Fair Labor Standards Act qualify some college staff members for overtime pay. Announced by the U.S.
SOCIETY
