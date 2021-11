PEO Chapter P of Aiken wants to thank you for the generous publicity you gave our chapter for our major fundraiser, The Old Bags Bazaar, which was held Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Aiken County Historical Museum. This was the second event of its kind and our proceeds far surpassed our first event. A large part of our success is publicity. The Aiken Standard stepped up to the plate and gave us more exposure than we ever expected. Another reason for our success was the willingness of the downtown and surrounding merchants to display our posters announcing our event. It's this kind of teamwork which makes Aiken such a unique and wonderful place to live.

