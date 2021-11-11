CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global shares mixed after US inflation report

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Thursday after a worrisome report on U.S. inflation that...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Stocks#Wall Street#Dow Futures#Ap
The Motley Fool

The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

Markets gained ground on Tuesday. Key companies released earnings reports after the market closed. StoneCo and Dolby Laboratories suffered significant share-price declines. Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all managed to see gains on the day.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Mixed; FTSE Underperforms After U.K. Inflation Surge

Investing.com - European stock markets traded mixed early Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 underperforming after a hot U.K. inflation release pointed to an early Bank of England rate hike and rising Covid-19 cases hitting travel and leisure stocks. At 3:30 AM ET (0830 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1%...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Stocks open flat to slightly lower after retail earnings

Stocks opened flat to slightly lower Wednesday, with major indexes trading not far off record levels, as investors digested earnings from big-box retailers and assessed inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 61 points, or 0.2%, at 36,081, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,694 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1% to 15,958. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. jumped more than 3%, while shares of Target Corp. dropped 3.9% after both delivered quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold climbs after posting back-to-back losses

Gold futures head higher on Wednesday, after posting losses in each of the last two trading sessions, with inflation concerns supporting the precious metal as a measure of the U.S. dollar retreats slightly from the highest level since around July of 2020.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1,466 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data, while volume of declining stocks represents 56.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 55.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 edges fractionally lower as stocks end near unchanged

Stocks ended a choppy trading session little changed Monday, as investors awaited data on October retail sales and another round of corporate earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to end near 36,087, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed a fraction of a point to end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 7 points, a loss of less than 01.%, to close near 15,854. Data on October retail sales due Tuesday morning are expected to show a 1.5% rise.
STOCKS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Global stocks mixed after Biden, Xi hold video summit

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stocks were mixed Tuesday after President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping held a summit meeting by video link. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Frankfurt advanced, while Shanghai declined. London and Wall Street futures were little-changed. Biden and Xi announced no agreements after their meeting but...
WORLD
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy