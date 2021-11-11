CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Mash Inn pub owner told to scrap plans for getaway cabins

By Rory Butler
buckinghamshirelive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA country pub has been told it must abandon plans to open new overnight accommodation. Nick Mash, owner of The Mash Inn, on Horseshoe Road, Bennett End in Radnage, has seen his planning application rejected by Buckinghamshire Council. He had submitted plans for the "use of land for the...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 0

Related
beyondthecreek.com

Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
oklahomatoday.com

Rustic Luxury Cabins set the stage for a forest getaway with five-star comfort.

It’s no surprise that the southeastern corner of Oklahoma is the birthplace of many legends. Driving into Broken Bow is like crossing the veil into a more ancient, more mysterious world. It’s not hard to imagine fairies dancing within dense thickets of towering cedars or Bigfoot stopping to drink from the cool waters of the Mountain Fork River.
BROKEN BOW, OK
BBC

Pub owner creates 'safe zones' amid spiking fears

An area of The Ponty Tavern in Pontefract has been cordoned off as a 'safe zone' for customers. The area will have security and be table service only. It is being done in response to an increase in reports of drink spiking across the country. A pub owner has created...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Noise Pollution#Buckinghamshire Council#Aonb
lcnme.com

Newcastle Inn Owners Plan to Stay the Course

The new owners of the Newcastle Inn, married couple Carolyn and Liz Cooke, said they plan to stay the course for the time being at the popular River Road bed and breakfast. “It’s such an old building and it’s so beautiful,” Liz Cooke said during an interview on Oct. 18.
NEWCASTLE, ME
texas.gov

Planning a fall holiday getaway this year? Travel wisely: take the right health cards

During this season of joy and thanksgiving, many of us may spend our holiday time away from home. Whether you are visiting family and friends or enjoying a secluded place you’ve always wanted to go, don’t forget health issues can pop up anywhere and anytime to spoil your vacation. Fortunately, a few simple steps before you leave can help you prevent an unexpected medical issue from ruining your time away from home.
RETAIL
The Independent

‘Brutal’ time for hospitality as bars and restaurants close for lack of staff

A quarter of pubs, restaurants and hotels have been forced to shut up shop or close for part of the week because of the UK’s chronic staff shortage, new figures reveal.There are almost 200,000 vacant positions across the country, with fears the problem could worsen over the Christmas period as hospitality firms compete with retailers and delivery businesses for staff.UK Hospitality found thousands of pubs and restaurants had been forced to slash opening hours, while one in five expected deliveries are not making it to restaurant kitchens.According to the industry body’s poll of 700 members representing 90 per cent...
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Cabin Designs of October that are the ultimate post-pandemic getaway destinations you’ve been hunting for!

Cabins have been a relaxing and quintessential getaway option for everyone for ages galore. They’re the ultimate safe haven in the midst of nature, if you simply want to get away from your hectic city lives, and unwind. If you want a simple and minimal vacation, that lets you truly connect with nature, without any of the materialistic luxuries most of us have gotten accustomed to, then a cabin retreat is the answer for you! And, we’ve curated some beautiful and super comfortable cabins that’ll be the perfect travel destination for you. From a cabin the woods that is actually a waterside apiary to an oddly-shaped Finnish cabin that can withstand extreme temperatures – these mesmerizing and surreal cabins are the ultimate retreat, you’ve been searching for!
HOME & GARDEN
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: What Alki Beach Pub’s new owners plan to do first

Thanks for the tips about an ownership change at Alki Beach Pub (2722 Alki SW). We had noticed a liquor-license application recently, and that led us to the new owners, West Seattle residents Jackie Mallahan and Dan Mallahan. Reached by email, Jackie confirms they took ownership this past Friday: “We are currently waiting for our liquor license to transfer and hope to be open for operations early this coming week! As of now, we are not planning to change the name or hours of operation. However, we are excited to announce a partnership with Geof Redd of Bigfoot Long’s, the elusive Sasquatch-themed hot-dog pop-up. “Bigfoot Long’s West Seattle Sabbatical” will be with us through the winter.”
SEATTLE, WA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Oakman Inns unveils new autumn winter menu for its 36 pubs

Oakman Inns has launched a new autumn/winter menu at their 36 pubs across the UK. The new menu includes a bone-in sirloin or cote de boeuf for two to share – while fans of fish can enjoy stone bass with Nduja sausage and prawns, or a warm Severn and Wye smoked mackerel potato salad.
RESTAURANTS
theislandnow.com

Going places: Weekend Getaway in Mendocino: Brewery Gulch Inn

Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com. To get to Mendocino, you drive through Anderson Valley with its picturesque vineyards, wineries, and farms, take a twisty road that winds around hills, and go through the Navarro Redwood Forest (a magical experience) and finally, along the Pacific coast. You are already feeling the calm sweep over you by the time you reach Brewery Gulch Inn, set on a hillside with a sweeping view of a cove and the ocean. And then you fully exhale and feel all stress and worldly concerns slip away. Time seems to slow down.
HOME & GARDEN
desiretoinspire.net

Settle – the cabin

This is everything a cabin getaway should be. So cozy and relaxing! SETTLE is home to three beautifully restored vintage railway carriages, a handcrafted lakeside cabin and luxury canvas camping, blissfully set in our private Norfolk parkland. The Cabin. Perfect for slow living, our bespoke lakeside cabin is a truly luxurious stay… This handcrafted space was meticulously designed and built by us, combining settle’s signature palette of earthy textures and heritage materials with sleek contemporary fittings and clean lines. Flanked by mature trees and an abundance of native wildlife, this dreamy cabin overlooks the largest of our idyllic waterlily lakes. Heritage timber – one of our most prized materials – clads all the cabin’s interior spaces, its authentic textures bringing the outside ever closer. Mid-century furnishings blend with Scandinavian influences to create a calm, restorative ambiance. For colder days, a large, contemporary wood-burning stove, along with salvaged cast iron radiators throughout the cabin, ensure toasty warmth.
LIFESTYLE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Former Chalfont St Peter Baptist church could be converted into flats

Privacy concerns have been raised after plans were submitted to convert a former church into new flats. Buckinghamshire Council has received a planning application relating to the former site of Gold Hill Baptist Church in Chalfont St Peter. The plans from the church and Gold Hill Topco Ltd detail the...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pub owner Mitchells & Butlers partners with Uber Eats for deliveries

Pub and bar owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has launched a major partnership with Uber Eats which will allow customers to order food from around 1,000 of its venues on the app.It will be one of the biggest pub partnerships on the platform, which has seen operator numbers soar since the pandemic hit last year.M&B, which owns brands including Toby Carvery Miller & Carter and Browns, said it is looking to tap into the increased use of the platform for family sit-down meals alongside traditional takeaways.The group said it is launching on the platform on Thursday and expects this...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy