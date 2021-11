UPDATE - 11/16 10:30pm. The family of Meghan Muehlstein says she has been found and is safe. SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing and last seen on the 500 block of Aster Trail, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

