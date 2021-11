We have heard the word “transitory” a lot this year, when explaining inflation, the rise in the prices of goods would be temporary as we transition out of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet as we approach the upcoming holiday season though, it seems inflation isn’t leaving anytime soon. Some Republicans have looked at the inflation crisis in the U.S. and are blaming Democrats and their spending. Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott joins to talk about how inflation and big spending are going to help Republicans in the upcoming 2022 Midterms.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO