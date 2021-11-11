CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Generation of functional ciliated cholangiocytes from human pluripotent stem cells

By Mina Ogawa
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe derivation of mature functional cholangiocytes from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) provides a model for studying the pathogenesis of cholangiopathies and for developing therapies to treat them. Current differentiation protocols are not efficient and give rise to cholangiocytes that are not fully mature, limiting their therapeutic applications. Here, we generate...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop library of human induced pluripotent stem cells from healthy humans

Scientists at Mount Sinai have created a library of well-characterized human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) lines from clinically healthy humans, which can serve as a valuable resource of normal controls for in vitro human development, genotype-phenotype association studies, many disease models, and drug response evaluations. This gender-balanced, racially- and...
SCIENCE
Medagadget.com

Unprecedented, constructive disruption to drive the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market

The global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the “cloud computing nine” in the forecast period.
MARKET ANALYSIS
Nature.com

Metamachines of pluripotent colloids

Machines enabled the Industrial Revolution and are central to modern technological progress: A machine's parts transmit forces, motion, and energy to one another in a predetermined manner. Today's engineering frontier, building artificial micromachines that emulate the biological machinery of living organisms, requires faithful assembly and energy consumption at the microscale. Here, we demonstrate the programmable assembly of active particles into autonomous metamachines using optical templates. Metamachines, or machines made of machines, are stable, mobile and autonomous architectures, whose dynamics stems from the geometry. We use the interplay between anisotropic force generation of the active colloids with the control of their orientation by local geometry. This allows autonomous reprogramming of active particles of the metamachines to achieve multiple functions. It permits the modular assembly of metamachines by fusion, reconfiguration of metamachines and, we anticipate, a shift in focus of self-assembly towards active matter and reprogrammable materials.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Longitudinal lung function in childhood cancer survivors after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Longitudinal data on pulmonary function after pediatric allogeneic or autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) are rare. We examined pulmonary function and associated risk factors in 5-year childhood cancer survivors (CCSs) longitudinally. We included 74 CCSs diagnosed between 1976 and 2010, treated with HSCT, and with at least two pulmonary function tests performed during follow-up. Median follow-up was 9 years (range 6"“13). We described pulmonary function as z-scores for lung volumes (forced vital capacity [FVC], residual volume [RV], total lung capacity [TLC]), flows (forced expiratory volume in 1"‰s [FEV1], maximal mid-expiratory flow [MMEF]), and diffusion capacity for carbon monoxide (DLCO) and assessed associations with potential risk factors using multivariable regression analysis. The median z-scores for FEV1, FVC, and TLC were below the expected throughout the follow-up period. This was not the case for RV, MMEF and DLCO. Female gender, radiotherapy to the chest, and relapse were associated with lower z-scores of FEV1, FVC, MMEF, RV or DLCO. Childhood cancer survivors after HSCT are at risk of pulmonary dysfunction. The complex and multifactorial etiology of pulmonary dysfunction emphasizes the need for longitudinal prospective studies to better characterize the course and causes of pulmonary function impairment in CCSs.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larusso
Nature.com

Human endothelial cells and fibroblasts express and produce the coagulation proteins necessary for thrombin generation

In a previous study, we reported that human endothelial cells (ECs) express and produce their own coagulation factors (F) that can activate cell surface FX without the additions of external proteins or phospholipids. We now describe experiments that detail the expression and production in ECs and fibroblasts of the clotting proteins necessary for formation of active prothrombinase (FV"“FX) complexes to produce thrombin on EC and fibroblast surfaces. EC and fibroblast thrombin generation was identified by measuring: thrombin activity; thrombin"“antithrombin complexes; and the prothrombin fragment 1.2 (PF1.2), which is produced by the prothrombinase cleavage of prothrombin (FII) to thrombin. In ECs, the prothrombinase complex uses surface-attached FV and Î³-carboxyl-glutamate residues of FX and FII to attach to EC surfaces. FV is also on fibroblast surfaces; however, lower fibroblast expression of the gene for Î³-glutamyl carboxylase (GGCX) results in production of vitamin K-dependent coagulation proteins (FII and FX) with reduced surface binding. This is evident by the minimal surface binding of PF1.2, following FII activation, of fibroblasts compared to ECs. We conclude that human ECs and fibroblasts both generate thrombin without exogenous addition of coagulation proteins or phospholipids. The two cell types assemble distinct forms of prothrombinase to generate thrombin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Toxicity of stainless and mild steel particles generated from gas"“metal arc welding in primary human small airway epithelial cells

Welding fumes induce lung toxicity and are carcinogenic to humans but the molecular mechanisms have yet to be clarified. The aim of this study was to evaluate the toxicity of stainless and mild steel particles generated via gas"“metal arc welding using primary human small airway epithelial cells (hSAEC) and ToxTracker reporter murine stem cells, which track activation of six cancer-related pathways. Metal content (Fe, Mn, Ni, Cr) of the particles was relatively homogenous across particle size. The particles were not cytotoxic in reporter stem cells but stainless steel particles activated the Nrf2-dependent oxidative stress pathway. In hSAEC, both particle types induced time- and dose-dependent cytotoxicity, and stainless steel particles also increased generation of reactive oxygen species. The cellular metal content was higher for hSAEC compared to the reporter stem cells exposed to the same nominal dose. This was, in part, related to differences in particle agglomeration/sedimentation in the different cell media. Overall, our study showed differences in cytotoxicity and activation of cancer-related pathways between stainless and mild steel welding particles. Moreover, our data emphasizes the need for careful assessment of the cellular dose when comparing studies using different in vitro models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stem cell-based therapy for COVID-19 and ARDS: a systematic review

Despite global efforts to establish effective interventions for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its major complications, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the treatment remains mainly supportive. Hence, identifying an effective and safe therapy for severe COVID-19 is critical for saving lives. A significant number of cell-based therapies have been through clinical investigation. In this study, we performed a systematic review of clinical studies investigating different types of stem cells as treatments for COVID-19 and ARDS to evaluate the safety and potential efficacy of cell therapy. The literature search was performed using PubMed, Embase, and Scopus. Among the 29 studies, there were eight case reports, five Phase I clinical trials, four pilot studies, two Phase II clinical trials, one cohort, and one case series. Among the clinical studies, 21 studies used cell therapy to treat COVID-19, while eight studies investigated cell therapy as a treatment for ARDS. Most of these (75%) used mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to treat COVID-19 and ARDS. Findings from the analyzed articles indicate a positive impact of stem cell therapy on crucial immunological and inflammatory processes that lead to lung injury in COVID-19 and ARDS patients. Additionally, among the studies, there were no reported deaths causally linked to cell therapy. In addition to standard care treatments concerning COVID-19 management, there has been supportive evidence towards adjuvant therapies to reduce mortality rates and improve recovery of care treatment. Therefore, MSCs treatment could be considered a potential candidate for adjuvant therapy in moderate-to-severe COVID-19 cases and compassionate use.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mineral trioxide aggregate immersed in sodium hypochlorite reduce the osteoblastic differentiation of human periodontal ligament stem cells

White mineral trioxide aggregate (WMTA) is a root canal treatment material, which is known to exhibit a dark brown color when in contact with sodium hypochlorite solution (NaOCl). This study aimed to investigate the effects of NaOCl on the surface properties of WMTA discs and WMTA-induced osteoblastic differentiation of periodontal ligament stem cells (PDLSCs). Mixed WMTA (ProRoot MTA) was filled into the molds to form WMTA discs. These discs were immersed in distilled water (D-WMTA) or 5% NaOCl (Na-WMTA). Their surface structures and Ca2+ release level was investigated. Moreover, they were cultured with a clonal human PDLSC line (line 1"“17 cells). The main crystal structures of Na-WMTA were identical to the structures of D-WMTA. Globular aggregates with polygonal and needle-like crystals were found on D-WMTA and Na-WMTA, which included Ca, Si, Al, C and O. However, many amorphous structures were also identified on Na-WMTA. These structures consisted of Na and Cl, but did not include Ca. NaOCl immersion also reduced Ca2+ release level from whole WMTA discs. Line 1"“17 cells cultured with D-WMTA formed many mineralized nodules and exhibited high expression levels of osteoblast-related genes. However, cells incubated with Na-WMTA generated a small number of nodules and showed low expression levels of osteoblast-related genes. These results indicated that NaOCl reduced Ca2+ release from WMTA by generating amorphous structures and changing its elemental distribution. NaOCl may also partially abolish the ability of WMTA to stimulate osteoblastic differentiation of PDLSCs.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Cilia#Cftr#Cholangiocytes
Scientist

Engineered Stem Cells Grant Geckos “Perfectly” Regenerated Tails

Many species of lizards can drop their tails to distract a predator while they make their getaway, an ability known as tail autotomy. The animals then regrow their tails, but a regrown appendage is simply a cartilaginous tube; it lacks all the skeletal and neural structures of the original tail.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Cell type ontologies of the Human Cell Atlas

Massive single-cell profiling efforts have accelerated our discovery of the cellular composition of the human body while at the same time raising the need to formalize this new knowledge. Here, we discuss current efforts to harmonize and integrate different sources of annotations of cell types and states into a reference cell ontology. We illustrate with examples how a unified ontology can consolidate and advance our understanding of cell types across scientific communities and biological domains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transplantation of rat cranial bone-derived mesenchymal stem cells promotes functional recovery in rats with spinal cord injury

Cell-based therapy using mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) is a novel treatment strategy for spinal cord injury (SCI). MSCs can be isolated from various tissues, and their characteristics vary based on the source. However, reports demonstrating the effect of transplanted rat cranial bone-derived MSCs (rcMSCs) on rat SCI models are lacking. In this study, we determined the effect of transplanting rcMSCs in rat SCI models. MSCs were established from collected bone marrow and cranial bones. SCI rats were established using the weight-drop method and transplanted intravenously with MSCs at 24Â h post SCI. The recovery of motor function and hindlimb electrophysiology was evaluated 4Â weeks post transplantation. Electrophysiological recovery was evaluated by recording the transcranial electrical stimulation motor-evoked potentials. Tissue repair after SCI was assessed by calculating the cavity ratio. The expression of genes involved in the inflammatory response and cell death in the spinal cord tissue was assessed by real-time polymerase chain reaction. The transplantation of rcMSCs improved motor function and electrophysiology recovery, and reduced cavity ratio. The expression of proinflammatory cytokines was suppressed in the spinal cord tissues of the rats that received rcMSCs. These results demonstrate the efficacy of rcMSCs as cell-based therapy for SCI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Feasibility and efficacy of salvage allogeneic stem cell transplantation in AML patients relapsing after autologous stem cell transplantation

Autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) is suitable for consolidation of favorable-/intermediate-risk AML patients in CR1. However, ~50% of AML patients relapse after autologous HCT, and efficacy of subsequent salvage strategies including allogeneic HCT remains unclear. We studied 123 consecutive patients with newly diagnosed AML undergoing high-dose chemotherapy (HDCT)/autologous HCT in CR1. In relapsing patients afterwards, we analyzed salvage treatments and outcomes focusing particularly on salvage allogeneic HCT. Of 123 patients, 64 (52%) relapsed after autologous HCT. Subsequently, 13 (21%) received palliative therapy, whereas 51 (79%) proceeded to salvage therapy with a curative intent. Of the 47 patients with a curative intent and who did not proceed directly to allogeneic HCT, 23 (49%) achieved CR2 or had ongoing hematologic CR1 despite molecular relapse. Finally, 30 patients (47%) received allogeneic HCT with estimated 3-year leukemia-free and overall survival rates of 33% and 43%. Hematologic remission at allogeneic HCT and lack of acute GvHD had a positive impact on OS and LFS (p"‰<"‰0.05). Our study suggests that almost 80% of AML patients can undergo salvage therapy following relapse after front-line HDCT/autologous HCT. Allogeneic HCT can provide cure in one third of patients relapsing after front-line HDCT/autologous HCT.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Human stem cell-derived GABAergic neurons functionally integrate into human neuronal networks

Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA)-releasing interneurons modulate neuronal network activity in the brain by inhibiting other neurons. The alteration or absence of these cells disrupts the balance between excitatory and inhibitory processes, leading to neurological disorders such as epilepsy. In this regard, cell-based therapy may be an alternative therapeutic approach. We generated light-sensitive human embryonic stem cell (hESC)-derived GABAergic interneurons (hdIN) and tested their functionality. After 35Â days in vitro (DIV), hdINs showed electrophysiological properties and spontaneous synaptic currents comparable to mature neurons. In co-culture with human cortical neurons and after transplantation (AT) into human brain tissue resected from patients with drug-resistant epilepsy, light-activated channelrhodopsin-2 (ChR2) expressing hdINs induced postsynaptic currents in human neurons, strongly suggesting functional efferent synapse formation. These results provide a proof-of-concept that hESC-derived neurons can integrate and modulate the activity of a human host neuronal network. Therefore, this study supports the possibility of precise temporal control of network excitability by transplantation of light-sensitive interneurons.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Functional roles of multiple Ton complex genes in a Sphingobium degrader of lignin-derived aromatic compounds

TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate outer membrane transport of nutrients using the energy derived from proton motive force transmitted from the TonB"“ExbB"“ExbD complex localized in the inner membrane. Recently, we discovered ddvT encoding a TBDT responsible for the uptake of a 5,5-type lignin-derived dimer in Sphingobium sp. strain SYK-6. Furthermore, overexpression of ddvT in an SYK-6-derivative strain enhanced its uptake capacity, improving the rate of platform chemical production. Thus, understanding the uptake system of lignin-derived aromatics is fundamental for microbial conversion-based lignin valorization. Here we examined whether multiple tonB-, exbB-, and exbD-like genes in SYK-6 contribute to the outer membrane transport of lignin-derived aromatics. The disruption of tonB2"“6 and exbB3 did not reduce the capacity of SYK-6 to convert or grow on lignin-derived aromatics. In contrast, the introduction of the tonB1"“exbB1"“exbD1"“exbD2 operon genes into SYK-6, which could not be disrupted, promoted the conversion of Î²-O-4-, Î²-5-, Î²-1-, Î²-Î²-, and 5,5-type dimers and monomers, such as ferulate, vanillate, syringate, and protocatechuate. These results suggest that TonB-dependent uptake involving the tonB1 operon genes is responsible for the outer membrane transport of the above aromatics. Additionally, exbB2/tolQ and exbD3/tolR were suggested to constitute the Tol-Pal system that maintains the outer membrane integrity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characterization of normal and cancer stem-like cell populations in murine lingual epithelial organoids using single-cell RNA sequencing

The advances in oral cancer research and therapies have not improved the prognosis of patients with tongue cancer. The poor treatment response of tongue cancer may be attributed to the presence of heterogeneous tumor cells exhibiting stem cell characteristics. Therefore, there is a need to develop effective molecular-targeted therapies based on the specific gene expression profiles of these cancer stem-like cell populations. In this study, the characteristics of normal and cancerous organoids, which are convenient tools for screening anti-cancer drugs, were analyzed comparatively. As organoids are generally generated by single progenitors, they enable the exclusion of normal cell contamination from the analyses. Single-cell RNA sequencing analysis revealed that p53 signaling activation and negative regulation of cell cycle were enriched characteristics in normal stem-like cells whereas hypoxia-related pathways, such as HIF-1 signaling and glycolysis, were upregulated in cancer stem-like cells. The findings of this study improved our understanding of the common features of heterogeneous cell populations with stem cell properties in tongue cancers, that are different from those of normal stem cell populations; this will enable the development of novel molecular-targeted therapies for tongue cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structure, function and pharmacology of human itch GPCRs

The MRGPRX family of receptors (MRGPRX1"“4) is a family of mas-related G-protein-coupled receptors that have evolved relatively recently1. Of these, MRGPRX2 and MRGPRX4 are key physiological and pathological mediators of itch and related mast cell-mediated hypersensitivity reactions2,3,4,5. MRGPRX2 couples to both Gi and Gq in mast cells6. Here we describe agonist-stabilized structures of MRGPRX2 coupled to Gi1 and Gq in ternary complexes with the endogenous peptide cortistatin-14 and with a synthetic agonist probe, respectively, and the development of potent antagonist probes for MRGPRX2. We also describe a specific MRGPRX4 agonist and the structure of this agonist in a complex with MRGPRX4 and Gq. Together, these findings should accelerate the structure-guided discovery of therapeutic agents for pain, itch and mast cell-mediated hypersensitivity.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy