CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Targeting chondrocytes for arresting bony fusion in ankylosing spondylitis

By Fenli Shao
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBony fusion caused by pathological new bone formation manifests the clinical feature of ankylosing spondylitis (AS). However, the underlying mechanism remains elusive. Here we discovered spontaneous kyphosis, arthritis and bony fusion in mature CD4-Cre;Ptpn11f/f mice, which present the pathophysiological features of AS. A population of CD4-Cre-expressing proliferating chondrocytes was SHP2 deficient,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Effectiveness and drug retention of biologic disease modifying antirheumatic drugs in Korean patients with late onset ankylosing spondylitis

The clinical data on the biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (bDMARD) use in late-onset ankylosing spondylitis (LOAS) is limited. Thus, this study aimed to evaluate the drug efficacy and retention rate of bDMARDs in LOAS and compare it to young-onset ankylosing spondylitis (YOAS). Data of patients with AS receiving bDMARDs were extracted from the Korean College of Rheumatology Biologics and Targeted Therapy registry. Patients whose age of onset was"‰>"‰50Â years and"‰â‰¤"‰50Â years were classified as having LOAS and YOAS, respectively. Their baseline characteristics and disease-associated parameters were evaluated. Drug efficacy [Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score (ASDAS)-clinically important improvement (CII), ASDAS-major improvement (MI), Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International Society (ASAS) 20, and ASAS 40] at 1-year follow-up and drug retention rates were assessed. A total of 1708 patients (comprising 1472 patients with YOAS and 236 patients with LOAS) were included in this analysis. The LOAS group had a lower prevalence among males, lower HLA-B27 positivity and a higher prevalence of peripheral arthritis. Patients with LOAS were more likely to have higher disease-associated parameters (inflammatory reactants, patient global assessment, ASDAS-erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and ASDAS-C-reactive protein). LOAS was negatively associated with achieving ASDAS-CII, ASAS 20, and ASAS 40. The drug retention rate was lower in LOAS; however, the propensity score-matched and covariate-adjusted hazard ratios for bDMARD discontinuation were comparable to YOAS. There were no differences in the drug retention rates based on the type of bDMARD used in LOAS. Inferior clinical efficacy and shorter drug retention time were found in patients with LOAS receiving bDMARDs using real-world nationwide data.Â There were no differences among each bDMARD type.
HEALTH
Nature.com

CDDO-Im ameliorates osteoarthritis and inhibits chondrocyte apoptosis in mice via enhancing Nrf2-dependent autophagy

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most prevalent chronic degenerative joint disease with few treatment options. The pathogenesis of OA is characterized by sustained inflammation, oxidative stress and chondrocyte apoptosis that eventually lead to cartilage degradation and joint dysfunction. In the present study, we identified a synthetic triterpenoid CDDO-Im(1-[2-cyano-3,12-dioxooleana-1,9(11)"“dien-28-oyl] imidazole) as an activator of Nrf2 (nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2) that displayed strong anti-OA effects. We showed that CDDO-Im (20"‰nM) significantly alleviated TNF-Î±-induced apoptosis of primary human chondrocytes and extracellular matrix degradation. In a mouse OA model incurred by DMM (destabilization of medial meniscus), administration of CDDO-Im (2.5"‰mg/kg, ip, every other day for 8 weeks) effectively reduced knee joint cartilage erosion and serum levels of inflammatory cytokines IL-1Î² and IL-6. We revealed that CDDO-Im (20"‰nM) significantly enhanced autophagy activities in chondrocytes, whereas the autophagy inhibition by chloroquine (CQ, 50"‰Î¼M) or 3-methyladenine (3-MA, 5"‰mM) abrogated the anti-apoptosis and chondroprotective effects of CDDO-Im in TNF-Î±-treated chondrocytes. Moreover, we confirmed that CDDO-Im (1"“20"‰nM) dose-dependently activated Nrf2 pathway in TNF-Î±-treated chondrocytes, and its chondroprotective and autophagy-enhancing effects were significantly diminished when Nrf2 signaling was blocked by Nrf2 inhibitor ML385 (20"‰Î¼M) or siRNA-mediated Nrf2 knockdown. Together, our results demonstrate that CDDO-Im exhibits prominent chondroprotective and anti-OA activities owing to its Nrf2 activation and autophagy-enhancing properties, which might provide new insights into the strategies of OA clinical prevention and treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Basal and IL-1Î² enhanced chondrocyte chemotactic activity on monocytes are co-dependent on both IKKÎ± and IKKÎ² NF-ÎºB activating kinases

IKKÎ± and IKKÎ² are essential kinases for activating NF-ÎºB transcription factors that regulate cellular differentiation and inflammation. By virtue of their small size, chemokines support the crosstalk between cartilage and other joint compartments and contribute to immune cell chemotaxis in osteoarthritis (OA). Here we employed shRNA retroviruses to stably and efficiently ablate the expression of each IKK in primary OA chondrocytes to determine their individual contributions for monocyte chemotaxis in response to chondrocyte conditioned media. Both IKKÎ± and IKKÎ² KDs blunted both the monocyte chemotactic potential and the protein levels of CCL2/MCP-1, the chemokine with the highest concentration and the strongest association with monocyte chemotaxis. These findings were mirrored by gene expression analysis indicating that the lowest levels of CCL2/MCP-1 and other monocyte-active chemokines were in IKKÎ±KD cells under both basal and IL-1Î² stimulated conditions. We find that in their response to IL-1Î² stimulation IKKÎ±KD primary OA chondrocytes have reduced levels of phosphorylated NFkappaB p65pSer536 and H3pSer10. Confocal microscopy analysis revealed co-localized p65 and H3pSer10 nuclear signals in agreement with our findings that IKKÎ±KD effectively blunts their basal level and IL-1Î² dependent increases. Our results suggest that IKKÎ± could be a novel OA disease target.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Disease#Long Bone#Bone Health#Bone Resorption#Bone Remodeling#Enthesis#Mechanistically#Bmp6 Psmad1 5
Nature.com

Neural correlates of vocal initiation in the VTA/SNc of juvenile male zebra finches

Initiation and execution of complex learned vocalizations such as human speech and birdsong depend on multiple brain circuits. In songbirds, neurons in the motor cortices and basal ganglia circuitry exhibit preparatory activity before initiation of song, and that activity is thought to play an important role in successful song performance. However, it remains unknown where a start signal for song is represented in the brain and how such a signal would lead to appropriate vocal initiation. To test whether neurons in the midbrain ventral tegmental area (VTA) and substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc) show activity related to song initiation, we carried out extracellular recordings of VTA/SNc single units in singing juvenile male zebra finches. We found that a subset of VTA/SNc units exhibit phasic activity precisely time-locked to the onset of the song bout, and that the activity occurred specifically at the beginning of song. These findings suggest that phasic activity in the VTA/SNc represents a start signal that triggers song vocalization.
TOKYO, JP
Nature.com

CHD5 inhibits metastasis of neuroblastoma

CHD5, a tumor suppressor at 1p36, is frequently lost or silenced in poor prognosis neuroblastoma (NB) and many adult cancers. The role of CHD5 in metastasis is unknown. We confirm that low expression of CHD5 is associated with stage 4 NB. Forced expression of CHD5 in NB cell lines with 1p loss inhibited key aspects of the metastatic cascade in vitro: anchorage-independent growth, migration, and invasion. In vivo, formation of bone marrow and liver metastases developing from intravenously injected NB cells was delayed and decreased by forced CHD5 expression. Genome-wide mRNA sequencing revealed reduction of genes and gene sets associated with metastasis when CHD5 was overexpressed. Known metastasis-suppressing genes preferentially upregulated in CHD5-overexpressing NB cells included PLCL1. In patient NB, low expression of PLCL1was associated with metastatic disease and poor survival. Knockdown of PLCL1 and of p53 in IMR5 NB cells overexpressing CHD5 reversed CHD5-induced inhibition of invasion and migration in vitro. In summary, CHD5 is a metastasis suppressor in NB.
CANCER
Nature.com

Loss of MBD2 attenuates MLL-AF9-driven leukemogenesis by suppressing the leukemic cell cycle via CDKN1C

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a deadly cancer characterized by an expanded self-renewal capacity that is associated with the accumulation of immature myeloid cells. Emerging evidence shows that methyl-CpG-binding domain protein 2 (MBD2), a DNA methylation reader, often participates in the transcriptional silencing of hypermethylated genes in cancer cells. Nevertheless, the role of MBD2 in AML remains unclear. Herein, by using an MLL-AF9 murine model and a human AML cell line, we observed that loss of MBD2 could delay the initiation and progression of leukemia. MBD2 depletion significantly reduced the leukemia burden by decreasing the proportion of leukemic stem cells (LSCs) and inhibiting leukemia cell proliferation in serial transplantation experiments, thereby allowing leukemic blasts to transition to a more mature state reflecting normal myelopoiesis. Both gene expression analyses and bioinformatic studies revealed that MBD2 negatively modulated genes related to myeloid differentiation, and was necessary to sustain the MLL-AF9 oncogene-induced gene program. We further demonstrated that MBD2 could promote LSC cell cycle progression through epigenetic regulation of CDKN1C transcription probably by binding to its promoter region. Taken together, our data suggest that MBD2 promotes AML development and could be a therapeutic target for myeloid malignancies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Enhancing osteoblast survival through pulsed electrical stimulation and implications for osseointegration

Electrical stimulation has been suggested as a means for promoting the direct structural and functional bonding of bone tissue to an artificial implant, known as osseointegration. Previous work has investigated the impact of electrical stimulation in different models, both in vitro and in vivo, using various electrode configurations for inducing an electric field with a wide range of stimulation parameters. However, there is no consensus on optimal electrode configuration nor stimulation parameters. Here, we investigated a novel approach of delivering electrical stimulation to a titanium implant using parameters clinically tested in a different application, namely peripheral nerve stimulation. We propose an in vitro model comprising of Ti6Al4V implants precultured with MC3T3-E1 preosteoblasts, stimulated for 72Â h at two different pulse amplitudes (10Â ÂµA and 20Â ÂµA) and at two different frequencies (50Â Hz and 100Â Hz). We found that asymmetric charge-balanced pulsed electrical stimulation improved cell survival and collagen production in a dose-dependent manner. Our findings suggest that pulsed electrical stimulation with characteristics similar to peripheral nerve stimulation has the potential to improve cell survival and may provide a promising approach to improve peri-implant bone healing, particularly to neuromusculoskeletal interfaces in which implanted electrodes are readily available.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
Nature.com

Alterations in meibomian glands in patients treated with intensity-modulated radiotherapy for head and neck cancer

Patients undergoing intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) for head and neck cancer may have increased incidence of dry eye disease and the exact mechanism is unclear. The present study aims to assess tear film and meibomian gland (MG) features in patients who received IMRT for head and neck cancer not involving the orbital area. Twenty-seven patients (64.7"‰Â±"‰9.8Â years) and 30 age-matched controls (61.4"‰Â±"‰11.0Â years) underwent a comprehensive dry eye work-up. Compared to the control group, the patients had more lid margin abnormalities, and worse meibum quality. The MG loss, calculated as (tarsal area-MG area)/tarsal area, was higher in the patient group in both the upper (53.0"‰Â±"‰12.0% vs. 35.1"‰Â±"‰10.3%, p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower lids (69.5"‰Â±"‰12.6% vs. 48.5"‰Â±"‰12.5%, p"‰<"‰0.001). In the patient group, more MG loss in the lower lids correlated with worse meibum quality (r"‰="‰0.445, p"‰="‰0.029). In contrast, there was no significant difference in aqueous tear production level, measured with Schirmer test. Patients treated with IMRT for head and neck cancer seemed to have comparable lacrimal gland function to the controls despite more dry eye symptoms. However, the patients had MG functional and morphological changes, which may present a higher risk for developing dry eye disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Efficient biosynthesis of nucleoside cytokinin angustmycin A containing an unusual sugar system

Angustmycin A has anti-mycobacterial and cytokinin activities, and contains an intriguing structure in which an unusual sugar with C5"²-C6"² dehydration is linked to adenine via an N-glycosidic bond. However, the logic underlying the biosynthesis of this molecule has long remained obscure. Here, we address angustmycin A biosynthesis by the full deciphering of its pathway. We demonstrate that AgmD, C, A, E, and B function as d-allulose 6-phosphate 3-epimerase, d-allulose 6-phosphate pyrophosphokinase, adenine phosphoallulosyltransferase, phosphoribohydrolase, and phosphatase, respectively, and that these collaboratively catalyze the relay reactions to biosynthesize angustmycin C. Additionally, we provide evidence that AgmF is a noncanonical dehydratase for the final step to angustmycin A via a self-sufficient strategy for cofactor recycling. Finally, we have reconstituted the entire six-enzyme pathway in vitro and in E. coli leading to angustmycin A production. These results expand the enzymatic repertoire regarding natural product biosynthesis, and also open the way for rational and rapid discovery of other angustmycin related antibiotics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The impact of lactate clearance on outcomes according to infection sites in patients with sepsis: a retrospective observational study

Whether lactate clearance (LC) influences outcomes differently depending on the infection site in sepsis cases is not fully elucidated. Herein, we analyzed LC's clinical utility as a predictor of patient outcomes according to infection site. This retrospective study, conducted at two tertiary emergency critical care medical centers in Japan, included patients with sepsis or septic shock. The associations between infection site (lungs vs. other organs) and in-hospital mortality and ventilator-free days (VFDs) were evaluated using univariable and multivariate analyses. We assessed LC's ability to predict in-hospital mortality using the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve. Among 369 patients with sepsis, infection sites were as follows: lungs, 186 (50.4%); urinary tract, 45 (12.2%); abdomen, 102 (27.6%); and other, 36 (9.8%). Patients were divided into a pneumonia group or non-pneumonia group depending on their infection site. The pneumonia group displayed a higher in-hospital mortality than the non-pneumonia group (24.2% vs. 15.8%, p"‰="‰0.051). In the multivariate analysis, lower LC was associated with higher in-hospital mortality [adjusted odds ratio (AOR), 0.97; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.96"“0.98; p"‰<"‰0.001] and fewer VFD [adjusted difference p value (AD), âˆ’"‰1.23; 95% CI âˆ’"‰2.42 to âˆ’"‰0.09; p"‰="‰0.025] in the non-pneumonia group. Conversely, LC did not affect in-hospital mortality (AOR 0.99; 95% CI 0.99"“1.00; p"‰="‰0.134) and VFD (AD âˆ’"‰0.08; 95% CI âˆ’"‰2.06 to 1.91; p"‰="‰0.854) in the pneumonia group. Given the differences in the impact of LC on outcomes between the pneumonia and non-pneumonia groups, this study suggests that optimal treatment strategies might improve outcomes. Further studies are warranted to validate our results and develop optimal therapeutic strategies for sepsis patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A distributed fMRI-based signature for the subjective experience of fear

The specific neural systems underlying the subjective feeling of fear are debated in affective neuroscience. Here, we combine functional MRI with machine learning to identify and evaluate a sensitive and generalizable neural signature predictive of the momentary self-reported subjective fear experience across discovery (n"‰="‰67), validation (n"‰="‰20) and generalization (n"‰="‰31) cohorts. We systematically demonstrate that accurate fear prediction crucially requires distributed brain systems, with important contributions from cortical (e.g., prefrontal, midcingulate and insular cortices) and subcortical (e.g., thalamus, periaqueductal gray, basal forebrain and amygdala) regions. We further demonstrate that the neural representation of subjective fear is distinguishable from the representation of conditioned threat and general negative affect. Overall, our findings suggest that subjective fear, which exhibits distinct neural representation with some other aversive states, is encoded in distributed systems rather than isolated 'fear centers'.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Artificial polyhydroxyalkanoate poly[2-hydroxybutyrate-block-3-hydroxybutyrate] elastomer-like material

The first polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) block copolymer poly(2-hydroxybutyrate-b-3-hydroxybutyrate) [P(2HB-b-3HB)] was previously synthesized using engineered Escherichia coli expressing a chimeric PHA synthase PhaCAR with monomer sequence-regulating capacity. In the present study, the physical properties of the block copolymer and its relevant random copolymer P(2HB-ran-3HB) were evaluated. Stress"“strain tests on the P(88Â mol% 2HB-b-3HB) film showed an increasing stress value during elongation up to 393%. In addition, the block copolymer film exhibited slow contraction behavior after elongation, indicating that P(2HB-b-3HB) is an elastomer-like material. In contrast, the P(92Â mol% 2HB-ran-3HB) film, which was stretched up to 692% with nearly constant stress, was stretchable but not elastic. The differential scanning calorimetry and wide-angle X-ray diffraction analyses indicated that the P(2HB-b-3HB) contained the amorphous P(2HB) phase and the crystalline P(3HB) phase, whereas P(2HB-ran-3HB) was wholly amorphous. Therefore, the elasticity of P(2HB-b-3HB) can be attributed to the presence of the crystalline P(3HB) phase and a noncovalent crosslinked structure by the crystals. These results show the potential of block PHAs as elastic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A novel AlGaN/GaN heterostructure field-effect transistor based on open-gate technology

In this study, a novel AlGaN/GaN heterostructure field-effect transistor based on open-gate technology was fabricated. Sample transistors of different structures and sizes were constructed. Through measurements, it was found that by changing the width of the opening, the threshold voltage of the device could be easily modulated across a larger range. The open-gate device had two working modes with different transconductance. When the gate-source voltage VGS"‰â‰¤"‰"‰âˆ’"‰4.5Â V, only the open region was conductive, and a new working mechanism modulated the channel current. Corresponding theoretical analysis and calculations showed that its saturation mechanism was related to a virtual gate formed by electron injection onto the surface. Also, the gate-source voltage modulated the open channel current by changing the channel electron mobility through polarization Coulomb field scattering. When used as class-A voltage amplifiers, open-gate devices can achieve effective voltage amplification with very low power consumption.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stretchable and anti-impact iontronic pressure sensor with an ultrabroad linear range for biophysical monitoring and deep learning-aided knee rehabilitation

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 92 (2021) Cite this article. Monitoring biophysical signals such as body or organ movements and other physical phenomena is necessary for patient rehabilitation. However, stretchable flexible pressure sensors with high sensitivity and a broad range that can meet these requirements are still lacking. Herein, we successfully monitored various vital biophysical features and implemented in-sensor dynamic deep learning for knee rehabilitation using an ultrabroad linear range and high-sensitivity stretchable iontronic pressure sensor (SIPS). We optimized the topological structure and material composition of the electrode to build a fully stretching on-skin sensor. The high sensitivity (12.43 kPaâˆ’1), ultrabroad linear sensing range (1"‰MPa), high pressure resolution (6.4"‰Pa), long-term durability (no decay after 12000 cycles), and excellent stretchability (up to 20%) allow the sensor to maintain operating stability, even in emergency cases with a high sudden impact force (near 1"‰MPa) applied to the sensor. As a practical demonstration, the SIPS can positively track biophysical signals such as pulse waves, muscle movements, and plantar pressure. Importantly, with the help of a neuro-inspired fully convolutional network algorithm, the SIPS can accurately predict knee joint postures for better rehabilitation after orthopedic surgery. Our SIPS has potential as a promising candidate for wearable electronics and artificial intelligent medical engineering owing to its unique high signal-to-noise ratio and ultrabroad linear range.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Transcriptional changes and the role of ONECUT1 in hPSC pancreatic differentiation

Cell type specification during pancreatic development is tightly controlled by a transcriptional and epigenetic network. The precise role of most transcription factors, however, has been only described in mice. To convey such concepts to human pancreatic development, alternative model systems such as pancreatic in vitro differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells can be employed. Here, we analyzed stage-specific RNA-, ChIP-, and ATAC-sequencing data to dissect transcriptional and regulatory mechanisms during pancreatic development. Transcriptome and open chromatin maps of pancreatic differentiation from human pluripotent stem cells provide a stage-specific pattern of known pancreatic transcription factors and indicate ONECUT1 as a crucial fate regulator in pancreas progenitors. Moreover, our data suggest that ONECUT1 is also involved in preparing pancreatic progenitors for later endocrine specification. The dissection of the transcriptional and regulatory circuitry revealed an important role for ONECUT1 within such network and will serve as resource to study human development and disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Drug-drug interactions in atrial fibrillation patients receiving direct oral anticoagulants

Polypharmacy is common in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), making these patients vulnerable to the occurrence of potential drug-drug interactions (DDIs). We assessed the risk of ischemic stroke and major bleeding in the context of concomitant treatment with potential DDIs in patients with AF prescribed direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs). Using the common data model (CDM) based on an electronic health record (EHR) database, we included new users of DOACs from among patients treated for AF between January 2014 and December 2017 (n"‰="‰1938). The median age was 72Â years, and 61.8% of the patients were males, with 28.2% of the patients having a CHA2DS2-VASc score in category 0"“1, 49.4% in category 2"“3, and 22.4% in category"‰â‰¥"‰4. The CHA2DS2-VASc score was significantly associated with ischemic stroke occurrence and hospitalization for major bleeding. Multiple logistic regression analysis showed that increased risk of ischemic stroke and hospitalization for major bleeding was associated with the number of DDIs regardless of comorbidities:"‰â‰¥"‰2 DDIs was associated with ischemic stroke (OR"‰="‰18.68; 95% CI, 6.22"“55.27, P"‰<"‰0.001) and hospitalization for major bleeding (OR"‰="‰5.01; 95% CI, 1.11"“16.62, P"‰<"‰0.001). DDIs can cause reduced antithrombotic efficacy or increased risk of bleeding in AF patients prescribed DOACs.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Single cell multi-omic analysis identifies a Tbx1-dependent multilineage primed population in murine cardiopharyngeal mesoderm

The poles of the heart and branchiomeric muscles of the face and neck are formed from the cardiopharyngeal mesoderm within the pharyngeal apparatus. They are disrupted in patients with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, due to haploinsufficiency of TBX1, encoding a T-box transcription factor. Here, using single cell RNA-sequencing, we now identify a multilineage primed population within the cardiopharyngeal mesoderm, marked by Tbx1, which has bipotent properties to form cardiac and branchiomeric muscle cells. The multilineage primed cells are localized within the nascent mesoderm of the caudal lateral pharyngeal apparatus and provide a continuous source of cardiopharyngeal mesoderm progenitors. Tbx1 regulates the maturation of multilineage primed progenitor cells to cardiopharyngeal mesoderm derivatives while restricting ectopic non-mesodermal gene expression. We further show that TBX1 confers this balance of gene expression by direct and indirect regulation of enriched genes in multilineage primed progenitors and downstream pathways, partly through altering chromatin accessibility, the perturbation of which can lead to congenital defects in individuals with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy