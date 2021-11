The UK Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Google over supposed illegal tracking on iPhones. Richard Lloyd, who brought the appeal to court was claiming that Google had secretly tracked four million iPhone users in England and Wales for several months in late 2011 and early 2012 for commercial purposes (advertising) and as a result was seeking damages from the search giant of £3 billion which works out to £750 for each person supposedly affected.

