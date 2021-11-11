CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Alibaba’s Metaverse Art Exhibition is a Great Snapshot of China’s Current NFT Landscape

By Susie Liu
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In China, November 11th has evolved from a meaningless date to one of the most important days of...

Related
101 WIXX

China’s Alibaba kicks off final hours of Singles’ Day shopping event

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A virtual appearance by British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and flashy deals kicked off Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s final 24 hours of its Singles’ Day shopping event on Thursday, hoping to draw shoppers as it preaches sustainability this year. The online blitz, like last year, has stretched from...
RETAIL
hazard-herald.com

See inside art exhibition that China tried to cancel

The Chinese embassy in Italy has requested the cancellation of an exhibition by the Chinese-Australian dissident artist Badiucao at the Museo di Santa Giulia in Brescia. Badiucao is known for his political cartoons, which take aim at the Chinese Communist Party. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
VISUAL ART
pymnts

JD.com, Alibaba Sales Not Enough To Boost China’s Sluggish Singles Day

Record online sales posted by JD.com and Alibaba weren’t enough to buoy a sluggish Singles Day in China, the world’s biggest multi-day shopping extravaganza that typically brings in more sales than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Singles Day, also known as Double 11 and originally called Bachelors' Day, was...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse Art Exhibition#Nft
protocol.com

Behind China's great crypto exodus to Singapore

Singapore is emerging as a global crypto stronghold as droves of Chinese blockchain investors, startups and crypto exchanges scramble to fly the coop following an intense regulatory crackdown at home. In late September, China's powerful regulators delivered the heaviest blow to the country's once-sprawling crypto industry by criminalizing all crypto-related...
MARKETS
Reuters

Alibaba's Tsai says no plans to sell South China Morning Post - memo

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Alibaba (9988.HK) has no plans to sell Hong Kong's South China Morning Post (SCMP), the e-commerce giant's co-founder Joe Tsai was quoted as saying in a letter to SCMP staff seen by Reuters, following a Bloomberg News report that a Chinese government-owned firm was weighing up an offer to buy the paper.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Contemporary Artist Zhang Huan Enters NFT Metaverse With EchoX. His first-Ever NFT Art Project Invites Participants To Complete The Work Exhibited At The Hermitage

NFT curating expert EchoX is excited to present ‘The NFT Art Trilogy’, the debut NFT collection by contemporary artist Zhang Huan partnered with the State Hermitage Museum. The Chinese artist is best known for his early performance art centered around existential explorations and social commentary. His latest work ‘The NFT Art Trilogy’ comprises 3 parts, ‘Ash Square’, ‘The Celestial Burial of an Artist’ and ‘Poppy Fields’, the first two works will be displayed at the museum’s Ethereal Aether virtual NFT exhibition from 10 November. The artist and EchoX are now calling for art lovers and crypto fans all over the world to participate in his virtual performance art and complete ‘The Celestial Burial of an Artist’ together. Whitelist opens now at EchoX platform.
VISUAL ART
