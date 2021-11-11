Alibaba’s Metaverse Art Exhibition is a Great Snapshot of China’s Current NFT Landscape

NFT curating expert EchoX is excited to present ‘The NFT Art Trilogy’, the debut NFT collection by contemporary artist Zhang Huan partnered with the State Hermitage Museum. The Chinese artist is best known for his early performance art centered around existential explorations and social commentary. His latest work ‘The NFT Art Trilogy’ comprises 3 parts, ‘Ash Square’, ‘The Celestial Burial of an Artist’ and ‘Poppy Fields’, the first two works will be displayed at the museum’s Ethereal Aether virtual NFT exhibition from 10 November. The artist and EchoX are now calling for art lovers and crypto fans all over the world to participate in his virtual performance art and complete ‘The Celestial Burial of an Artist’ together. Whitelist opens now at EchoX platform.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO