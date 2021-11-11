CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Human stem cell-derived GABAergic neurons functionally integrate into human neuronal networks

By Ana Gonzalez-Ramos
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA)-releasing interneurons modulate neuronal network activity in the brain by inhibiting other neurons. The alteration or absence of these cells disrupts the balance between excitatory and inhibitory processes, leading to neurological disorders such as epilepsy. In this regard, cell-based therapy may be an alternative therapeutic approach. We generated light-sensitive...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Sensory-motor cortices shape functional connectivity dynamics in the human brain

Large-scale biophysical circuit models provide mechanistic insights into the micro-scale and macro-scale properties of brain organization that shape complex patterns of spontaneous brain activity. We developed a spatially heterogeneous large-scale dynamical circuit model that allowed for variation in local synaptic properties across the human cortex. Here we show that parameterizing local circuit properties with both anatomical and functional gradients generates more realistic static and dynamic resting-state functional connectivity (FC). Furthermore, empirical and simulated FC dynamics demonstrates remarkably similar sharp transitions in FC patterns, suggesting the existence of multiple attractors. Time-varying regional fMRI amplitude may track multi-stability in FC dynamics. Causal manipulation of the large-scale circuit model suggests that sensory-motor regions are a driver of FC dynamics. Finally, the spatial distribution of sensory-motor drivers matches the principal gradient of gene expression that encompasses certain interneuron classes, suggesting that heterogeneity in excitation-inhibition balance might shape multi-stability in FC dynamics.
Nature.com

Lactate activates hypothalamic POMC neurons by intercellular signaling

Previous studies indicate that the activity of hypothalamic POMC neurons can be regulated by glucose via intracellular mechanisms, but its regulation by lactate is poorly understood. In addition to its energetic role, lactate acts as a signaling molecule. In this study, we evaluated the function and location of the lactate receptor, hydroxycarboxylic acid receptor 1 (HCAR1). We used a conditional genetic approach to label POMC neurons and evaluated their sensitivity to lactate using patch-clamp recordings. l-Lactate and 3-chloro-5-hydroxybenzoic acid (3Cl-HBA), HCAR1 specific agonist depolarized POMC neurons and the increase in excitability was abolished by pertussis toxin (PTX), indicating the involvement of GÎ±i/o-protein-coupled receptors. In addition, the depolarization of a subset of POMC neurons was sensitive to Î±-cyano-4-hydroxycinnamate (4-CIN), a lactate transporter blocker, suggesting that the depolarization induced by l-lactate can also occur by direct intracellular action. Surprisingly, HCAR1 was not detected in POMC neurons, but instead localized in astrocytes. These results suggest a new lactate-mediated mechanism for astrocyte-neuron intercellular communication.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Manufacturing stem cells in a bioreactor

With the aid of artificial stem cells, it will soon be possible to establish new treatments for previously incurable diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. At the Fraunhofer Project Center for Stem Cell Process Engineering SPT, a process for the mass production of these so called induced pluripotent stem cells is being developed. This process involves new materials, which ensure that industrial cell production will meet high quality standards. The process will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the MEDICA trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, between November 15 and 18, 2021 (hall 3, stand E74).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A metastasis map of human cancer cell lines

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2969-2 Published online 9 December 2020. This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Limited). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the online version of the article.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Eur
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop library of human induced pluripotent stem cells from healthy humans

Scientists at Mount Sinai have created a library of well-characterized human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) lines from clinically healthy humans, which can serve as a valuable resource of normal controls for in vitro human development, genotype-phenotype association studies, many disease models, and drug response evaluations. This gender-balanced, racially- and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CD20 expression, TrkB activation and functional activity of diffuse large B cell lymphoma-derived small extracellular vesicles

Small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) including exosomes, carrying the CD20, could be involved in immunotherapy resistance in diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). We have reported endogenous brain-derived neurotrophic factor/TrkB (tropomyosin-related kinase B) survival axis in DLBCL. Here, we performed a comparative study of sEV production by germinal centre B cell (GCB) and activated B cell (ABC)-DLBCL cell lines, and analysed TrkB activation on this process.
SCIENCE
New Scientist

Brainless sponges have cells that might be the precursors of neurons

Sponges lack anything resembling brains, but they nevertheless may have played a key role in the early evolution of the nervous system. A new study finds that sponges contain cells that have some of the capabilities of neurons – and these may be the evolutionary precursors of true brain cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Screening for pathogenic neuronal autoantibodies in serum and CSF of patients with first-episode psychosis

Patients with autoimmune encephalitides, especially those with antibodies to the N-methyl-d-aspartate receptor (NMDAR), often present with prominent psychosis and respond well to immunotherapies. Although most patients progress to develop various neurological symptoms, it has been hypothesised that a subgroup of patients with first-episode psychosis (FEP) suffer from a forme fruste of autoimmune encephalitis. Without accurate identification, this immunotherapy-responsive subgroup may be denied disease-modifying treatments. Thirty studies addressing aspects of this hypothesis were identified in a systematic review. Amongst other shortcomings, 15/30 reported no control group and only 6/30 determined cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) autoantibodies. To ourselves address these-and other-limitations, we investigated a prospectively ascertained clinically well-characterised cohort of 71 FEP patients without traditional neurological features, and 48 healthy controls. Serum and CSF were tested for autoantibodies against seven neuronal surface autoantigens using live cell-based assays. These identified 3/71 (4%) patient sera with weak binding to either contactin-associated protein-like 2, the NMDAR or glycine receptor versus no binding from 48 control samples (p"‰="‰0.28, Fisher's test). The three seropositive individuals showed no CSF autoantibodies and no differences from the autoantibody-negative patients in their clinical phenotypes, or across multiple parameters of peripheral and central inflammation. All individuals were negative for CSF NMDAR antibodies. In conclusion, formes frustes of autoimmune encephalitis are not prevalent among FEP patients admitted to psychiatric care. Our findings do not support screening for neuronal surface autoantibodies in unselected psychotic patients.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
NIH Director's Blog

Insular cortex neurons encode and retrieve specific immune responses

Increasing evidence indicates that the brain regulates peripheral immunity, yet whether and how the brain represents the state of the immune system remains unclear. Here, we show that the brain's insular cortex (InsCtx) stores immune-related information. Using activity-dependent cell labeling in mice (FosTRAP), we captured neuronal ensembles in the InsCtx that were active under two different inflammatory conditions (dextran sulfate sodium [DSS]-induced colitis and zymosan-induced peritonitis). Chemogenetic reactivation of these neuronal ensembles was sufficient to broadly retrieve the inflammatory state under which these neurons were captured. Thus, we show that the brain can store and retrieve specific immune responses, extending the classical concept of immunological memory to neuronal representations of inflammatory information.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improving motor neuron-like cell differentiation of hEnSCs by the combination of epothilone B loaded PCL microspheres in optimized 3D collagen hydrogel

Spinal cord regeneration is limited due to various obstacles and complex pathophysiological events after injury. Combination therapy is one approach that recently garnered attention for spinal cord injury (SCI) recovery. A composite of three-dimensional (3D) collagen hydrogel containing epothilone B (EpoB)-loaded polycaprolactone (PCL) microspheres (2.5Â ng/mg, 10Â ng/mg, and 40Â ng/mg EpoB/PCL) were fabricated and optimized to improve motor neuron (MN) differentiation efficacy of human endometrial stem cells (hEnSCs). The microspheres were characterized using liquid chromatography-mass/mass spectrometry (LC-mas/mas) to assess the drug release and scanning electron microscope (SEM) for morphological assessment. hEnSCs were isolated, then characterized by flow cytometry, and seeded on the optimized 3D composite. Based on cell morphology and proliferation, cross-linked collagen hydrogels with and without 2.5Â ng/mg EpoB loaded PCL microspheres were selected as the optimized formulations to compare the effect of EpoB release on MN differentiation. After differentiation, the expression of MN markers was estimated by real-time PCR and immunofluorescence (IF). The collagen hydrogel containing the EpoB group had the highest HB9 and ISL-1 expression and the longest neurite elongation. Providing a 3D permissive environment with EpoB, significantly improves MN-like cell differentiation and maturation of hEnSCs and is a promising approach to replace lost neurons after SCI.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cell type ontologies of the Human Cell Atlas

Massive single-cell profiling efforts have accelerated our discovery of the cellular composition of the human body while at the same time raising the need to formalize this new knowledge. Here, we discuss current efforts to harmonize and integrate different sources of annotations of cell types and states into a reference cell ontology. We illustrate with examples how a unified ontology can consolidate and advance our understanding of cell types across scientific communities and biological domains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diversity, development and immunoregulation of enteric neurons

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. In 2021, transcriptome analysis of the mouse and human gut advanced our understanding of the cellular composition, development and surrounding non-neural context of the enteric nervous system (ENS). A role for the ENS in tuning regulatory T cell proportions contributed insights into the dependency between the ENS, immune system and microbiota.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Temporal controls over inter-areal cortical projection neuron fate diversity

Interconnectivity between neocortical areas is critical for sensory integration and sensorimotor transformations1,2,3,4,5,6. These functions are mediated by heterogeneous inter-areal cortical projection neurons (ICPN), which send axon branches across cortical areas as well as to subcortical targets7,8,9. Although ICPN are anatomically diverse10,11,12,13,14, they are molecularly homogeneous15, and how the diversity of their anatomical and functional features emerge during development remains largely unknown. Here we address this question by linking the connectome and transcriptome in developing single ICPN of the mouse neocortex using a combination of multiplexed analysis of projections by sequencing16,17 (MAPseq,Â to identify single-neuron axonal projections) and single-cell RNA sequencing (to identify corresponding gene expression). Focusing on neurons of the primary somatosensory cortex (S1), we reveal a protracted unfolding of the molecular and functional differentiation of motor cortex-projecting (\(\vec{{\rm{M}}}\)) ICPN compared with secondary somatosensory cortex-projecting (\(\vec{{\rm{S}}2}\)) ICPN. We identify SOX11 as a temporally differentially expressed transcription factor in \(\vec{{\rm{M}}}\) versus \(\vec{{\rm{S}}2}\) ICPN. Postnatal manipulation ofÂ SOX11 expression in S1 impaired sensorimotor connectivity and disrupted selective exploratory behaviours in mice. Together, our results reveal that within a single cortical area, different subtypes of ICPN have distinct postnatal paces of molecular differentiation, which are subsequently reflected in distinct circuit connectivities and functions. Dynamic differences in theÂ expression levels of a largely generic set of genes, rather than fundamental differences in the identity of developmental genetic programs, may thus account for the emergence of intra-type diversity in cortical neurons.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generation of heart-forming organoids from human pluripotent stem cells

Heart-forming organoids (HFOs) derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) are a complex, highly structured in vitro model of early heart, foregut and vasculature development. The model represents a potent tool for various applications, including teratogenicity studies, gene function analysis and drug discovery. Here, we provide a detailed protocol describing how to form HFOs within 14 d. In an initial 4 d preculture period, hPSC aggregates are individually formed in a 96-well format and then Matrigel-embedded. Subsequently, the chemical WNT pathway modulators CHIR99021 and IWP2 are applied, inducing directed differentiation. This highly robust protocol can be used on many different hPSC lines and be combined with manipulation technologies such as gene targeting and drug testing. HFO formation can be assessed by numerous complementary methods, ranging from various imaging approaches to gene expression studies. Here, we highlight the flow cytometry-based analysis of individual HFOs, enabling the quantitative monitoring of lineage formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Longitudinal lung function in childhood cancer survivors after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Longitudinal data on pulmonary function after pediatric allogeneic or autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) are rare. We examined pulmonary function and associated risk factors in 5-year childhood cancer survivors (CCSs) longitudinally. We included 74 CCSs diagnosed between 1976 and 2010, treated with HSCT, and with at least two pulmonary function tests performed during follow-up. Median follow-up was 9 years (range 6"“13). We described pulmonary function as z-scores for lung volumes (forced vital capacity [FVC], residual volume [RV], total lung capacity [TLC]), flows (forced expiratory volume in 1"‰s [FEV1], maximal mid-expiratory flow [MMEF]), and diffusion capacity for carbon monoxide (DLCO) and assessed associations with potential risk factors using multivariable regression analysis. The median z-scores for FEV1, FVC, and TLC were below the expected throughout the follow-up period. This was not the case for RV, MMEF and DLCO. Female gender, radiotherapy to the chest, and relapse were associated with lower z-scores of FEV1, FVC, MMEF, RV or DLCO. Childhood cancer survivors after HSCT are at risk of pulmonary dysfunction. The complex and multifactorial etiology of pulmonary dysfunction emphasizes the need for longitudinal prospective studies to better characterize the course and causes of pulmonary function impairment in CCSs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mindfulness intervention improves cognitive function in older adults by enhancing the level of miRNA-29c in neuron-derived extracellular vesicles

Although mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) improves cognitive function, the mechanism is not clear. In this study, people aged 65Â years and older were recruited from elderly communities in Chitose City, Japan, and assigned to a non-MBSR group or a MBSR group. Before and after the intervention, the Japanese version of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA-J) was administered, and blood samples were collected. Then, neuron-derived extracellular vesicles (NDEVs) were isolated from blood samples, and microRNAs, as well as the target mRNAs, were evaluated in NDEVs. A linear mixed model analysis showed significant effects of the MBSR x time interaction on the MoCA-J scores, the expression of miRNA(miR)-29c, DNA methyltransferase 3 alpha (DNMT3A), and DNMT3B in NDEVs. These results indicate that MBSR can improve cognitive function by increasing the expression of miR-29c and decreasing the expression of DNMT3A, as well as DNMT3B, in neurons. It was also found that intracerebroventricular injection of miR-29c mimic into 5xFAD mice prevented cognitive decline, as well as neuronal loss in the subiculum area, by down-regulating Dnmt3aÂ and Dnmt3bÂ in the hippocampus. The present study suggests that MBSR can prevent neuronal loss and cognitive impairment by increasing the neuronal expression of miR-29c.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Co-evolution based machine-learning for predicting functional interactions between human genes

Over the next decade, more than a million eukaryotic species are expected to be fully sequenced. This has the potential to improve our understanding of genotype and phenotype crosstalk, gene function and interactions, and answer evolutionary questions. Here, we develop a machine-learning approach for utilizing phylogenetic profiles across 1154 eukaryotic species. This method integrates co-evolution across eukaryotic clades to predict functional interactions between human genes and the context for these interactions. We benchmark our approach showing a 14% performance increase (auROC) compared to previous methods. Using this approach, we predict functional annotations for less studied genes. We focus on DNA repair and verify that 9 of the top 50 predicted genes have been identified elsewhere, with others previously prioritized by high-throughput screens. Overall, our approach enables better annotation of function and functional interactions and facilitates the understanding of evolutionary processes underlying co-evolution. The manuscript is accompanied by a webserver available at: https://mlpp.cs.huji.ac.il.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generation of functional ciliated cholangiocytes from human pluripotent stem cells

The derivation of mature functional cholangiocytes from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) provides a model for studying the pathogenesis of cholangiopathies and for developing therapies to treat them. Current differentiation protocols are not efficient and give rise to cholangiocytes that are not fully mature, limiting their therapeutic applications. Here, we generate functional hPSC-derived cholangiocytes that display many characteristics of mature bile duct cells including high levels of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) and the presence of primary cilia capable of sensing flow. With this level of maturation, these cholangiocytes are amenable for testing the efficacy of cystic fibrosis drugs and for studying the role of cilia in cholangiocyte development and function. Transplantation studies show that the mature cholangiocytes generate ductal structures in the liver of immunocompromised mice indicating that it may be possible to develop cell-based therapies to restore bile duct function in patients with biliary disease.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Ion Channel Density Surprisingly Different for Human Neurons

In a surprising new finding, neuroscientists have shown that human neurons have a much lower density of ion channels than expected, compared to the neurons of other mammals. Ion channels produce electrical impulses, which is how neurons communicate. The researchers hypothesize that this reduction in channel density may have helped the human brain evolve to operate more efficiently, allowing it to divert resources to other energy-intensive processes that are required to perform complex cognitive tasks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Periaqueductal gray neurons encode the sequential motor program in hunting behavior of mice

Sequential encoding of motor programs is essential for behavior generation. However, whether it is critical for instinctive behavior is still largely unknown. Mouse hunting behavior typically contains a sequential motor program, including the prey search, chase, attack, and consumption. Here, we reveal that the neuronal activity in the lateral periaqueductal gray (LPAG) follows a sequential pattern and is time-locked to different hunting actions. Optrode recordings and photoinhibition demonstrate that LPAGVgat neurons are required for the prey detection, chase and attack, while LPAGVglut2 neurons are selectively required for the attack. Ablation of inputs that could trigger hunting, including the central amygdala, the lateral hypothalamus, and the zona incerta, interrupts the activity sequence pattern and substantially impairs hunting actions. Therefore, our findings reveal that periaqueductal gray neuronal ensembles encode the sequential hunting motor program, which might provide a framework for decoding complex instinctive behaviors.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy