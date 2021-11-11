Circulating sTweak is associated with visceral adiposity and severity in patients with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome

Acetaminophen (APAP) is one of the major causes of drug-induced acute liver injury, and ethanol may aggravate APAP-induced liver injury. The problem of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury becomes increasingly prominent, but the mechanism of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury remains ambiguous. p38Î³ is one of the four isoforms of P38 mitogen activated protein kinases, that contributes to inflammation in different diseases. In this study we investigated the role of p38Î³ in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury. Liver injury was induced in male C57BL/6"‰J mice by giving liquid diet containing 5% ethanol (v/v) for 10 days, followed by gavage of ethanol (25% (v/v), 6"‰g/kg) once or injecting APAP (200"‰mg/kg, ip), or combined the both treatments. We showed that ethanol significantly aggravated APAP-induced liver injury in C57BL/6"‰J mice. Moreover, the expression level of p38Î³ was up-regulated in the liver of ethanol-, APAP- and ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Knockdown of p38Î³ markedly attenuated liver injury, inflammation, and steatosis in ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Liver sections of p38Î³-knockdown mice displayed lower levels of Oil Red O stained dots and small leaky shapes. AML-12 cells were exposed to APAP (5"‰mM), ethanol (100"‰mM) or combined treatments. We showed that P38Î³ was markedly increased in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells, whereas knockdown of p38Î³ significantly inhibited inflammation, lipid accumulation and oxidative stress in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. Furthermore, we revealed that p38Î³ could combine with Dlg1, a member of membrane-associated guanylate kinase family. Deletion of p38Î³ up-regulated the expression level of Dlg1 in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. In summary, our results suggest that p38Î³ functions as an important regulator in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury through modulation of Dlg1.

