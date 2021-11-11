CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Hosted a Web Summit in 2021: Our Experience with Post-COVID Conferencing

By Tetiana Stoyko
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 7 days ago
Web Summit this year was an epic return of an offline gathering, after two years of lockdown. As always, Web Summit is a place to meet thousands...

martechseries.com

Equally AI Invites Internet Leaders to Prioritize Web Accessibility for Digital Equality at Web Summit 2021

Equally AI Empowers Businesses, Web Platforms, and Marketing Teams to Achieve ADA & WCAG Compliance Easily & Affordably with the Best Automated Web Accessibility Solution, Giving Everyone Enhanced and Customizable Online Experience. Equally AI, a web accessibility solution dedicated to providing remarkable browsing experiences for people living with impairments, joins...
INTERNET
investing.com

Event recap Web Summit 2021: Crypto, climate change and Facebook

Cointelegraph team members and leadership joined major media companies and tech figures this week at the three-day Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon. The issues surrounding social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) were the focus for many at the largest tech conference in the world. The company has been the subject of intense media scrutiny following the release of internal documents by whistleblower Frances Haugen, in addition to its decision to enter the metaverse with its rebrand to Meta.
MARKETS
The Drum

Web Summit: Why raw content will win influencer marketing in 2022

At Web Summit 2021, Influencer co-founders Ben Jeffries and Caspar Lee discussed how the pandemic has leveled the playing field for everyone creating content, while also encouraging brands to hand more ownership to creators when running influencer marketing campaigns. Influencer co-founders, CEO Ben Jeffries and CVO Caspar Lee joined Condé...
CELEBRITIES
Macworld

Get unlimited web hosting for a lifetime for 96% off

If you’re unhappy with your current web hosting service, don’t give up completely or surrender to it. The iBrave Cloud Web Hosting: Lifetime Subscription package can save your website! You want your viewers to enjoy their web browsing experience, right? Well, you can get this unlimited web hosting service while it’s on sale for $99.99, that’s a steal at 96% off.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Summit#Covid
Computer Weekly

Post-Covid tech world to see 89% of UK tech operations hosted off-premise

The brave new world of hybrid working is having profound effects on the technological infrastructures of all business, and as it sees soaring demand for SD-WAN and cloud to support the necessary collaboration systems, plans for hybrid working and future tech investment are calling into question the need for businesses to maintain or rely on their on-premise datacentres, according to research from Zen Internet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRadar

OVHcloud web hosting review

Although OVHcloud’s cloud hosting solutions have managed to put an affordable price tag on their top-notch services, there is a hidden price to be paid that becomes evident when dealing with their customer support staff. OVH deals. at OVH. Founded in 1999 by Octave Claba, OVHcloud is a French web...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Facebook becomes Meta- What is next?

Facebook recently announced that it has changed its name to Meta, which means beyond in Latin. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter published to accompany the event, “I used to study Classics, and the word “meta” comes from the Greek word meaning “beyond” The change in name is in part motivated by a strategic shift from being known primarily as a social media company to focus the metaverse plans. There’s speculation that a primary goal may be to make its crypto wallet Novi a game-changer.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Reach out and Nominate Your Hero of the Internet #Noonies2021

Oh hello there, Hacker, I think it’s time, once more, for you and I to recognize the fabulous tech creatures that entertain, inspire, enlighten, and amuse us on the internet. It could be your favourite lecturer, your favourite DIY couple, your favourite life hacks TikTok star, your strange family member, teacher, friend, pet, or honestly maybe it’s you. You are allowed to inspire yourself. It’s called motivation. Nominate this human for a Noonies Award!
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Meet John Jardin - #Noonies2021 Nominee, Full Stack Developer, CEO of Agilit-e

John Jardin is the CEO and co-founder of Agilit-e, a microservice middleware platform that reduces technical debt in applications and services by providing functionality as a service. He believes the most exciting technology of the present is the **MERN Stack (Mongo, Express, React, Node) because it is a battle-tested, extensive full-stack development environment that makes use of widely adopted runtimes and scripting languages. I’ve had the privilege of developing solutions for over 350 projects for various SMB and enterprise companies around the world.
BUSINESS
twollow.com

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Web Host

Starting a new business on the Internet for the first time can be a daunting task. You are in no state of understanding where you should begin and the step-by-step procedure to achieve your goals. Today, there are billions of people running online businesses across the globe. But it does not mean that all of them have a successful website and smooth business operations.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

The Best 10 React Development Tools

Developed by Facebook, React is a free and open-source front-end JavaScript library. It is used to build user interfaces or UI components and is maintained by Facebook and the developers' community together. This is great to develop a base in the development of single-page as well as mobile applications. Moreover, web or mobile user interface creation with React is extremely painless as compared to other technologies. In addition to ease of development, declarative views of React make coding very predictable. Also, it is very easy to debug the errors. As a result, most businesses often look to hire ReactJS developers to fulfill business requirements. Furthermore, there are several tools to enhance the development process and outcomes. Curious to know these tools? Wait a minute, in this article, we will talk about the top 10 React development tools in depth. Let’s get started!
SOFTWARE
daringfireball.net

Craig Federighi’s Sideloading Keynote at Web Summit

If you get a sense of déjà vu watching it, that’s probably because Apple released a white paper making the case against sideloading back in June, which I annotated extensively. Federighi largely sticks to the same points, so I won’t repeat my entire thoughts on them here. I just re-read that piece from June, and it stands up well.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Yasser Jilani is Bringing Coding to Children

Hackernoon talks to Yasser Jilani, the founder of Code With Us, an EdTech startup pioneering in coding education for children and teenagers. Their belief is that through coding students develop a wide range of competencies applicable both at school and at work. The team discussed an AMA event with the COO of the company, who’s the founder, Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina and Verushka Buonaffina. The AMA took place in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability.
EDUCATION
Jillian Godsil

Web Summit – Only in Crypto Web 3.0

As the world opens up and conferences migrate over to real events again, what is it like to attend in person events? Well, this intrepid Newsbreak writer decided to dust off her passport and head over to Lisbon for the week of WebSummit to see how post lockdown conferences work.
boxingnewsandviews.com

Klitschko Launches New Business At 2021 Web Summit

The world’s leading technology and web conference ‘Web Summit’ took place recently in Lisbon, Portugal in Europe. The first event since the world situation permitted it to do so with an audience. By all accounts and feedback across the world the event proved a bigger and better success internationally than...
COMBAT SPORTS
HackerNoon

An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design - Part 2

Domain-specific programming is a model that can be useful to all parties. To develop a flexible, information-intensive architecture, the team needs to have a rich common language. The same model should provide analysts and developers with a language to interact with each other. The more we use a common language, the easier it is to establish fruitful communication in a team. A single language to be the primary bearer of architecture, namely high-level architecture, large-scale structures that define the entire system.
ENTERTAINMENT
HackerNoon

8 Basic Blockchain Terms Every Beginner Needs to Know

A Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO, is a theoretical organization or company operated by code instead of people. The network's nodes must reach an agreement on the network's current state. This agreement is achieved using ‘consensus mechanisms**’ These mechanisms are not directly related to building a dapp, but understanding them will illuminate concepts relevant to you and your users' experience, like gas prices and transaction times. Gas refers to the amount of computational effort required to execute specific operations on the Ethereum network.
MARKETS
Fortune

We live in an age of discovery at the dawn of Web 3.0

This is the web version of The Ledger, Fortune’s weekly newsletter covering financial technology and cryptocurrency. Sign up here to receive future editions. It is fitting that my final dispatch for The Ledger should be sent from Lisbon, a city associated with the distinctly Portuguese emotion saudade, a sad sense of longing.
MARKETS
