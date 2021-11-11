Do you suspect child abuse or neglect? Here's how to report it

YORK, Pa. (WJZ) — Robert Vicosa, an ex-Baltimore County officer accused of abducting his two daughters from a Pennsylvania home, may possibly be traveling with a current Baltimore County officer, York Area Regional Police said Wednesday.
Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum, a close friend and former coworker of Vicosa’s who is connected to the case, disappeared Tuesday, police said.
Police said their investigation is focused on the safe return of Vicosa’s children, 6-year-old Aaminah 7-year-old Gianna. There is a felony arrest warrant out for Robert Vicosa, and police said anyone who assists or harbors him will also face charges.
Vicosa (Photos via...
Comments / 0