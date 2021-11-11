Do you suspect child abuse or neglect? Here's how to report it

SALEM (CBS) – Court documents show the woman who was shot leaving work in Salem, Massachusetts Monday night was denied a restraining order against the man who police say pulled the trigger. A judge denied the request just weeks before the shooting. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was leaving Doyle Sailmakers where coworkers say she was a manager. The 33-year-old woman remains in the hospital with life threatening injuries. Investigators said she was shot by a man identified as 55-year-old Richard Lorman of Wilton, New Hampshire. Lorman then shot and killed himself, according to police. Coworkers of the woman say...

SALEM, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO