CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

UI/UX Errors: Don’t Blame the User, Re-Evaluate Your Design Strategy Instead

By Jordan Bowman
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The solution is to redesign the product in such a way that it prevents errors...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
paloaltonetworks.com

Don't be a Dinosaur, Upgrade Your WAN Optimization

Cloud is the future for many businesses. An increasing number of applications are created on the cloud by default to support the hybrid workforce. Similarly, existing business applications are also migrating to the cloud as businesses need improved user experience from anywhere. Legacy architectures that have a centralized data center are inherently limited in delivering cloud adoption. Additionally, many of the technologies that were developed specifically for such architectures are also becoming outdated. Among them is the much sought-after solution: WAN Optimization.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Ester Digital is Providing Clients With an Outstanding UI/UX Service

Ester Digital is among the top designers, which focuses on solving client’s business goals. Ester Digital proudly announces that the company provides clients with a full set of UI/UX design services. Working in the digital industry since 2015, the agency has strong expertise and extensive experience in bringing design projects to the next level, ensuring excellent user experience, and filling the website with powerful imagery.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Build a CLI App with Oclif and Node.js Using Test-Driven Development: Part 2

In summary, we laid out plans for using TDD to build a CLI application using the oclif framework. We spent some time getting to know the @oclif/test package and some of the helpers provided by that library. Specifically, we talked about: - Using the command method for calling our command and passing it arguments. - Methods provided by @oclif/fancy-test for stubbing parts of our application, catching errors, mocking stdout and stderr, and asserting on those results. - Using TDD to build out a large portion of a CLI using a red-green cycle by writing tests first and then writing the minimal amount of code to get our tests to pass.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

8 Basic Blockchain Terms Every Beginner Needs to Know

A Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO, is a theoretical organization or company operated by code instead of people. The network's nodes must reach an agreement on the network's current state. This agreement is achieved using ‘consensus mechanisms**’ These mechanisms are not directly related to building a dapp, but understanding them will illuminate concepts relevant to you and your users' experience, like gas prices and transaction times. Gas refers to the amount of computational effort required to execute specific operations on the Ethereum network.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Ui Ux
HackerNoon

A Technical Guide to Writing Smart Contracts with Solidity

Solidity is an object-oriented programming language for writing smart contracts. It is used for implementing smart contracts on various blockchain platforms, most notably, Ethereum. We define the requirements of a contract as code, compile it and let it run on the blockchain. The Smart Contract is almost the same as a normal written contract between you and a phone seller. The smart contract is watching that the contract partners fulfill their job. Let's go this through, step by step. We are going to write our first contract.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Best Customer Acquisition Tools for Rapid Sales Growth

The customer acquisition process is the foremost business activity that drives brand growth. Customer acquisition tools are the software that provides actionable data and insights, facilitates interaction with customers to augment customer experience, and builds valuable customer relationships. Customer Acquisition Cost CAC, Customer Lifetime Value CLV are popular metrics that will help measure the value addition of customer acquisition strategies. Read this article to find out the best customer acquisition channels, best practices to measure customer metrics, and top 10 software that can help you achieve results in acquiring customers.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Best 10 React Development Tools

Developed by Facebook, React is a free and open-source front-end JavaScript library. It is used to build user interfaces or UI components and is maintained by Facebook and the developers' community together. This is great to develop a base in the development of single-page as well as mobile applications. Moreover, web or mobile user interface creation with React is extremely painless as compared to other technologies. In addition to ease of development, declarative views of React make coding very predictable. Also, it is very easy to debug the errors. As a result, most businesses often look to hire ReactJS developers to fulfill business requirements. Furthermore, there are several tools to enhance the development process and outcomes. Curious to know these tools? Wait a minute, in this article, we will talk about the top 10 React development tools in depth. Let’s get started!
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

A Quick Guide to Low Code Internal Tool Builders

Low-code is a development approach, where users can build websites, applications, workflows, automation, APIs, and more with little to zero lines of code. The global low-code development platform market is predicted to generate a revenue of $187.0 billion by 2030, rising from $10.3 billion in 2019. The market is expected to advance at a fast pace, 31.1% CAGR, during the forecast period (2020-2030).
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
HackerNoon

Understanding Management in Software Technology With Noonies Nominee Oleg

Oleg: "It has been a truly amazing year for the software technology sector" Everything about technology and management excites me most, since it creates tremendous value through new products, tools, and processes. "I believe that software is designed to create wealth (don’t confuse that with richness) and improve the lives of millions of people, and create new markets" Oleg says in business, two things move you forward — other people’s money and other people’s time.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Perfect the Quality of Your Imperfect Data

Superior-quality data is the ultimate driver of revenue for modern businesses. Good data can generate unprecedented lead conversion rates, account-based success, and closed-won deals. Poor quality, on the contrary, can significantly drop the ROI of a company’s CRM and marketing automation investment. With that being said, let us take you through the biggest reasons bad data is still an issue even in 2020.
HackerNoon

This AI Helps to Combat Mindless Internet Scrolling

Humans at work waste 28 hours a month searching the internet for information at work. Sentinel is an artificial intelligence created to change the way you relate to the internet. Sentinel aims to automate your time-consuming, unprivate, and monotonous online activity and set you free to concentrate on your work. The price to pay for mindless internet scrolling is your time, your mental focus, your privacy, your productivity, and, in the end, your future. Sentinel, your A.I. ally, can do a week of your work in a few hours: I do it better, faster and cleaner than search engines.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design - Part 2

Domain-specific programming is a model that can be useful to all parties. To develop a flexible, information-intensive architecture, the team needs to have a rich common language. The same model should provide analysts and developers with a language to interact with each other. The more we use a common language, the easier it is to establish fruitful communication in a team. A single language to be the primary bearer of architecture, namely high-level architecture, large-scale structures that define the entire system.
ENTERTAINMENT
HackerNoon

Monitor Nginx Metrics with GrafanaDR: A Step-by-Step Guide

Nginx acts as a load balancer between services, you can track the request time between all of them. There are several instances where the application is running and where Nginx is used as a balancer. Not many tools are able to collect request time, and this was a very priority in our case. After a little googling, I found an [nginxlog-exporter] tool that displays metrics on a specific port by default, 4040. Based on the documentation, it’s clear that you can supply the exporter as a deb package, which is quite suitable for your small project.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

10 Tips to Develop a Strong B2B Relationship

Microsoft presented a report stating that 54% of consumers all across the globe have higher expectations to get a better experience than a year back. The growth of B2B ecommerce has spiked since the last two years. With customer support a major pillar, you must not keep it aside and rather revolve around your strategies to offer a more engaging experience to your clients as that will ultimately impact your revenue generation. Here are some smart and interesting techniques for the B 2B companies to build a stable and strong customer relationship.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Noonies Nominee Sergey Golubev on the Future of Metaverse

Sergey Golubev is the project manager at Crynet Marketing Solution. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for Best Crypto-Journalist in 2021. He believes that the most exciting technology of the present is blockchain and AR/XR because of a revolutionary approach to creating new products. He also believes the Metaverse is the next phase of the internet, and this phase will be facilitated by a combination of blockchain and AR/VR technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

‘I’m Concerned About People Who Blame Technology for Their Problems’: Davit Ayvazyan

Davit Ayvazyan is the Mechanical Design Engineer @ [Alpha Tek Automation, Inc. and Industrial Design Lead @ [Robomart, Inc.] He graduated from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Technology in Armenia in 2007. The most exciting technology of the present is generative design because it takes the design process to the next level and AI generates the design. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on mechanical design and my journey in the mechanical engineering industry via the interview below.
ENGINEERING
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

735
Followers
9K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy